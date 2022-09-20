Petrobras deposits 2nd installment of “monster dividend” in this 3rd; does it make sense to reinvest in company shares?

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will deposit this Tuesday (20) the second installment of earnings of R$ 87.8 billion referring to the results calculated in the second quarter of 2022. The total amount is equivalent to R$ 6.73 per share , of which R$ 3.37 were already paid on August 31.

You are entitled to receive the second payment – ​​also of R$3.37 per share, like the first – who owned the shares on August 11, which was the “date with” of the earnings – in other words, the cut-off date. to have the shares in the portfolio and be entitled to the announced dividends.

The earnings, dubbed the “monster dividend” at the time they were announced, on August 11, caught the attention not only of Brazilian investors. With the volume distributed, Petrobras became the world’s largest dividend payer in the second quarter, according to the 35th edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.

The manager’s report quarterly analyzes the 1,200 largest companies in the world by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid globally. It was the first time that Petrobras appeared among the highlights. According to Janus Henderson, the company will likely be on the list of the world’s largest payers in 2022, to be released in early 2023.

For investors focused on passive income generation, experts often recommend reinvesting the proceeds received – a destination that some have considered for the amount that will fall into the account today.

Considering the closing prices on Monday (19), to pay for the purchase of a new batch of 100 preferred shares (PETR4) – at a total cost of BRL 3,137 – it would be necessary to use the dividends of BRL 3.37 paid for 931 Petrobras shares. But is it worth upping the ante in the company?

The state-owned company was not always seen as a good payer of dividends, but it assumed this position from the end of 2021 onwards, after launching a strategic plan that provided for a new dividend policy. Since then, it has been among the recommendations of more and more brokers.

The stock has been appearing on the list of the most cited in a monthly survey of the InfoMoney with the suggested dividend portfolios. In September, PETR4 and six other actions made up the survey.

The company is among XP’s buy recommendations, which considers the asset “too discounted to ignore.”

One of the multiples cited by the specialists is the EV/Ebitda, which relates the value of the company and its ability to generate cash. The smaller, the “cheaper” the asset is considered. In the case of Petrobras, XP calculates the multiple at 2.1 times in the 12-month period ahead, lower than that of Russian companies (peers with high corporate risk) and large western competitors (with good corporate governance) – which would be in 3 .7 times and 3.1 times, respectively.

Ativa also has a buy recommendation for the shares, given the asymmetry of prices in relation to peers and the state-owned company’s own quotation history. In the view of Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at the brokerage, Petrobras still has “fat” in its cash and should distribute at least another R$80 billion in dividends in the second half of the year. “In the year, earnings would total R$ 217.3 billion, a dividend yield [taxa de retorno com dividendos] of 49%”, he points out.

Arbetman cites that Petrobras ended the second quarter with cash of US$ 19 billion and has a healthy indebtedness, below US$ 65 billion, which will guarantee a distribution of 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and investments, as established in its dividend policy. However, the risks must be assessed.

Risks of investing in Petrobras now

The Ativa analyst recalls that the reinvestment should take into account possible changes in the company in the coming months. “Petrobras normally holds its annual general meeting at the beginning of each year, when the mandates for the Board of Directors are reviewed. It is possible that, with a new leadership in the Executive Branch, we will have a new Board and we will see changes in the pillars that made the company healthy today”, he says.

This is the case, according to the analyst, of the focus on pre-salt oil exploration (which already accounts for 70% of the company’s project portfolio) and the sale of refineries. He recalls that of the eight planned to be divested, three are in the process, which should gain traction after the elections.

XP’s warning is due to the possibility of interference that results in a change in the fuel price policy followed by the company. “In a more stressed scenario (which includes a 15% discount on international parity prices for oil products), we reached a fair price of R$ 47.80 (PETR3;[ativo=PETR]) and $18.40 (PBR;PBR.A), showing that much of a potential downside scenario is already embedded in current prices”.

Arbetman recalls that it was the pricing policy that allowed Petrobras to reduce its debt from US$ 150 billion to US$ 53 billion. “We think there is room for good earnings in the second half. Going forward, keeping the tripod of current conditions – focus on the pre-salt, divestment of refineries and pricing policy – ​​we see the possibility that the discount on shares will decrease over time, but it is up to the investor to consider”.

Although they believe that Petrobras can still distribute another R$ 40 billion in dividends in the second half, which would represent a dividend yield of approximately 10%, analysts at VG Research also highlight the risk of interference. Even so, they have a buy recommendation for PETR4, with a target price of BRL 34.30. O dividend yield expected in the next 12 months is 18%. Under current conditions, the company would still be able to pay between 15% and 20% in the future.

João Daronco, from Suno Research, points out that investors with a long-term vision should always view the dividends distributed by the companies in which they invest as cash to make new investments – but not necessarily in the same shares.

“You have to use the money to invest in the best opportunity with the lowest possible degree of risk. And right now, I see that there are greater opportunities [do que as ações da Petrobras] in other companies, both for those looking for frequent dividends and for those looking for appreciation, especially in the small caps“, it says.

