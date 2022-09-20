Petrobras (PETR4) pays second dividend installment today

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Petrobras (PETR4) will pay the second installment of dividends today (20), in the total amount of R$ 87.8 billion. It is worth noting that the first installment was paid on August 31. In addition to the state-owned company, Totvs (TOTS3) and Cielo (CIEL3) will pay interest on equity throughout this week.

Thus, of the total amount, the oil company clarified that 58% refer to the anticipation of remuneration for the year 2022. The remaining 42% will come from the profit retention reserve account for 2021, that is, from the company’s cash.

Companies that will pay dividends this week

First, in addition to Petrobras, companies such as Ibovespa such as Totvs (TOTS3) and Cielo (CIEL3) will also pay dividends this week, that is, JCP (interest on equity), according to the TradeMap Agency survey.

Thus, there are five companies that will distribute the JCP and dividends to their shareholders. Three of them make up the main index of the B3, and two outside the Ibovespa, such as Eternit (ETER3) and Banco de Brasília (BSLI3; BSLI4).

Therefore, the largest payer of earnings per share will be Petrobras, with R$ 3.366 in dividends for the preferred common share. In second place comes Eternit, which will pay BRL 0.298 per share, followed by Banco de Brasília, which will pay BRL 0.135 and BRL 0.123 for preferred and common shares, respectively.

Who gets the value?

First, to obtain the right to receive, be it dividends or JCP, the investor needs to have shares of the companies in the portfolio on the day of the cut-off date, which may vary for each company.

Thus, it should be noted that the tax treatment of each of the earnings is different. Therefore, in the case of JCP, the shareholder can have taxation of 15% directly from the source, while the dividend is exempt from the payment of income tax.

Weekly earnings calendar

Check out this week’s earnings schedule below:

Company ticker Date earnings Value per share eternal ETER3 09/20 JCP BRL 0.298 Petrobras Petrobras PETR4 and PETR3 09/20 dividends BRL 3,366 Bank of Brasilia BSLI3 09/20 JCP BRL 0.123 Bank of Brasilia BSLI4 09/20 JCP BRL 0.135 Totvs TOTS3 09/23 JCP BRL 0.100 sky CIEL3 09/23 JCP BRL 0.083

