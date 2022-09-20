Petrobras (PETR4) reduces diesel sales prices to distributors by BRL 0.30

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Monday (19) that, as of tomorrow (20), it will reduce the average sale price of diesel to distributors by R$ 0.30. With this, the value of the liter will go from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89. The reduction is equivalent to 5.78%.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of the diesel sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$ 4.67, on average, to R$ 4.40 at every liter sold at the pump.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjuncture volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. ”, says the state company, in a note.

In the last month, the price of a barrel of oil has been retreating, leaving something close to US$ 100 to be negotiated, today, at about US$ 90 – also far from the peak of more than US$ 120, reached in June of this year. year.

At the beginning of August, Petrobras carried out two reductions in the price of diesel, on the 4th and 11th, respectively, having taken the price per liter from the level of R$ 5.61.

Earlier today, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) announced that the price of diesel in Brazil, taking into account that charged at the stations, was about 10% above international parity – with the value of fuel having to fall BRL 0.47 to match the price charged abroad.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related