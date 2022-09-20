Physical exercise helps protect the kidneys from diabetes damage

According to an article published in the journal nature, hormones released during exercise can help protect the kidneys from damage from diabetes. All because of irisin, considered by the people as one of the main chemical messengers responsible for the benefits that accompany these activities.

Irisin is released by muscle tissue during physical activity, and in this new study, scientists highlighted the benefits of the substance to the kidneys, as it can prevent kidney damage caused by diabetes. Typically, this damage involves the blood vessels, arteries, and veins that supply the kidneys, which leads to chronic kidney failure.

To arrive at the discovery, the scientists made some mice diabetic and measured indicators of kidney damage. The animals were divided into three groups: control, sedentary diabetics and diabetics submitted to physical training.

Then the team injected the diabetic rodents with drugs and exercised them to block the renal action of irisin. The substance deficiency coincided with blocking the beneficial effects of exercise.

Exercise helps protect the kidneys from damage from diabetes, thanks to a substance called irisin (Image: Graham Mansfield/Unsplash)

Experts also tried to find out whether treatment with irisin would be able to prevent the high glucose changes. What happens is that, during the filtering process carried out by the kidneys, the renal tubules reabsorb and return the necessary water, electrolytes and nutrients to the blood.

The group concluded that physical exercise increases irisin in muscle and circulation and that, in the kidneys, the presence of this hormone blocks the mechanisms of renal fibrosis. In the experiments, irisin protected the kidney and reduced damage to tubular cells exposed to high concentration of glucose.

Source: Nature via Agência Fapesp