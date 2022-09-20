Piqué cheated on Shakira with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend

Instagram piqué

The controversy surrounding the separation between Gerard piqué

and Shakira continues and, every day, more information about the alleged betrayals of the Barcelona player is released.

In addition to allegedly cheating on the Colombian singer with his current girlfriend Clara Chía and also with Spanish actress Núria Tomás, the Spaniard’s infidelity would not have stopped there.

According to journalist Jordi Martin, who followed the former couple for 12 years, the Barcelona player would have been unfaithful, in 2012, with the famous Israeli model Bar Refaeli ( see gallery below

), known for dating Leonardo DiCaprio from 2006 to 2011.

According to information revealed by Martin, Gerard Piqué would have had an affair with Bar Refaeli in 2012, two years after starting the affair with Shakira.

“After a long time, they finally confirmed what was once an open secret. The alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué to Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012”, pointed out Marti, adding that this information was confirmed by a close friend, who revealed to him that “this was the reason for the multiple visits of the top model to Barcelona”.

Likewise, the journalist highlighted that this information has already been communicated to the Colombian pop star by a person he fully trusts. “Shakira is getting a lot of new information that she was completely unaware of,” he concluded.

At the end of the last week, Piqué and Shakira crossed paths once again, in a tense meeting that had the irritation of the player, who abandoned the meeting after not reaching an agreement with the singer regarding the custody of the children.