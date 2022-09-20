Presence of ‘runaway’ king of Spain at Elizabeth’s funeral criticized

The presence of the Spanish King Emeritus Juan Carlos at the funeral of the queen elizabeth II this Monday, 19, he was heavily criticized in the country, with a Spanish political party calling him a “criminal on the run”. Juan Carlos and Elizabeth II were related as they were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

The official delegation from Spain was led by King Felipe, who came to the throne after Juan Carlos, his father, abdicated in the midst of a series of scandals in 2014. However, according to a British government source, the presence of Juan Carlos took place due to a private invitation.

+ Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brings together world leaders in London

His presence alongside the official Spanish delegation raised suspicions, as he has been living in exile in the United Arab Emirates since stepping down from the throne. Last Sunday, 18, Juan Carlos and his ex-wife, Queen Sofia, were photographed at a reception at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the British monarchy.

In a statement issued by the Spanish Royal House, Sofia would travel to London with the King and Queen, but would stay in the same hotel as the King Emeritus “for logistical and organizational reasons”.

Juan Carlos was revered by the Spanish population for having played an important role in Spain’s transition to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco, but has seen his popularity plummet after numerous corruption scandals and for having taken a trip to Africa to hunt elephants. .

Continues after advertising

At the time, Spanish prosecutors investigated allegations of fraud in Spain and Switzerland, but the investigation was shelved due to a lack of evidence. However, he can still stand trial in the UK for a harassment case involving his ex-lover, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. The King Emeritus denies all charges.

The left-wing party Unidos Podemos, the smallest in the country’s coalition government, criticized Juan Carlos’ presence at the funeral.

“Inviting a fleeing criminal to a state funeral shows exactly what monarchy is in the UK and Spain,” Podemos spokesman Pablo Echenique told a news conference last week.

+ The main moments of the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

At the same time, Gerardo Pisarello, a member of the Spanish Parliament representing the Catalonia region Podemos En Comú Pode, told local news website El Debate that monarchies were “obsolete and anachronistic”.

In addition, during a speech to Congress on Monday, Pisarello said that “it’s about time we stopped fooling people with fairy tales about the monarchy and that there are a lot of dark stories around them.”

Continues after advertising





