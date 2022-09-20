Prince Harry is banned from wearing a symbol at the funeral, but William is allowed; understand – world

In the wake of the body of queen elizabeth IIlast Saturday (17), a fact drew attention in relation to the uniform of the prince harry. That’s because a reference to his grandmother was removed from the dress, leaving the heir devastated with the attitude, according to information from the The Sunday Times.

The item in question is the “ER” insignia (“Elizabeth Regina”, Latin for “Queen Elizabeth”), which is worn on the garments only of active members of the royal family, and which was shoulder seam of the costume. Harry left the royal family in March 2020 with his wife Megan Markle.

“He is heartbroken. Removing your grandmother’s initials felt very intentional,” a source told the paper. Harry even considered giving up the uniform and opting for a regular suit, to avoid the embarrassment of not having the monarch’s initials.

Still according to The Sunday TimesHarry’s anger was mainly related to the difference in treatment between him and his uncle, the prince andrew. Queen Elizabeth II’s son lost his military privileges earlier this year over allegations of sexual abuse, but his vice admiral’s uniform remained intact.

Brothers stood together in honor

O prince william was also there on Saturday night and used the symbol normally. Side by side, the brothers led the 15 minutes of silence in honor of the monarch.

The fact that Harry appeared in uniform was already a surprise, as initially he couldn’t even wear the uniform. Despite having served on the British Army’s front lines during two missions in Afghanistan, Harry and Uncle Andrew had already been barred from wearing the garment in the September 14th tributes. The next day, however, Buckingham Palace gave permission for the nobles to use the costume.