Prince William will make a fortune very soon: see how much he will receive!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

The death of Queen Elizabeth II provoked a restructuring of the finances of the entire royal family. That’s because the many counties, duchies, castles, lands and goods of every kind that helped sustain the British monarchy will now serve a new generation of Windsors.

It should be noted that this is not just any inheritance division, given that the royal family has great fortune. Among the assets destined for each member of the family can be mentioned sports stadiums, the rights to explore the ocean floor of the United Kingdom and even a prison.

Fortune destined for the royal family

Firstly, the 73-year-old King Charles III is now entitled, as Britain’s sovereign, to a small share of the income from the UK’s largest monarchy-related investment entity. There is also the Crown’s patrimony, the income of the Duchy of Lancaster.

His eldest son William, 40, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, valued at €1 billion, after succeeding his father as Prince of Wales and next in line to the throne.

How much is each asset worth?

It should be clarified that there are three main entities that bring together the British family’s patrimony, one of them public and the others private. So, check out each of these fortunes below:

Crown Heritage

The Crown Heritage is a public entity established in 1760 and has €17 billion in assets. Thus, his most famous properties are Regent Street, Central London, UK Seafloor Rights and St. James.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Duchy of Cornwall

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private entity and started in 1337. Today it is valued at €1 billion. In addition, the duchy owns the Oval (cricket ground), the area south of the River Thames in London and Dartmoor Prison.

duchy of lancaster

The Duchy of Lancaster, like that of Cornwall, is a private entity, dating back to 1351. The property is currently valued at €653 million in assets and has among its assets Lancaster Castle and land rural areas in England and Wales.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Isaaack / shutterstock.com