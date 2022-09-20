Projection at the UN with image of Bolsonaro calls Brazilian “shame” – 09/20/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received in New York with a series of protests at the UN (United Nations) headquarters. The Brazilian opens today the United Nations General Assembly with a speech that also promises to be an electoral campaign act.

During the night, the UN building was illuminated with a megaprojection with the image of the Brazilian president, and words such as “Brazilian shame”, “disgrace” and “liar”. The terms were designed in Portuguese and English and the act was carried out anonymously. Hours later, the US Network for Democracy in Brazil took the initiative, with dozens of entities, universities and academics.

Under strong international criticism, Bolsonaro will face other protesters around the city throughout the day, although he has also organized his own caravans of supporters. In his first year of government, the Brazilian was forced to cancel a trip to the North American city, after the then local mayor made it clear that he was not welcome.

For Tuesday’s events, the Brazilian president will still have meetings with leaders of the world’s extreme right and ultra-conservative governments.

Before Bolsonaro’s speech, the UN meeting will be opened by the secretary-general of the entity, Antônio Guterres. He promises to send messages that may not please leaders like the Brazilian.

“The solidarity provided for in the Charter of the United Nations is being devoured by the acids of nationalism and self-interest,” the Portuguese said last week, anticipating part of his message.

According to him, this international solidarity is being undermined “by a shocking contempt for the poorest and most vulnerable in our world, by politicians who play on people’s worst instincts for partisan gains, by prejudice, discrimination, disinformation and hate speech that puts people against each other”.

Protest this morning in New York at UN Headquarters