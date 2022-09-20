PS Plus Easter Egg Challenge: Make and Earn Avatars

Sony has launched the PS Plus easter egg challenge. The minigame is inspired by that Japanese company commercial, where we follow a gentleman named Mr. Malcom, who has a basement full of items related to the PlayStation universe.

Whoever finds 18 references in the content, wins a code to redeem a set of exclusive avatars on PSN. There are five perks offered to the most observant.

How is the PS Plus easter egg challenge done?

On the main page of the service, a section called “PlayStation Plus Easter Egg Challenge” is presented. Just click “start now”, and the video will play.

It works like a game: as the trailer is displayed, Internet users can pause and click on the references shown on the screen. You don’t have to guess the title’s name, but some options will ask you to vote for the most interesting game — not always referring to the title displayed on the screen.

If you manage to complete the PS Plus easter egg challenge, the following screen will open:

Maybe it will help: in the comments of the MeuPS article with the video of Mr. Malcolm, our readers dropped a lot of hints about the references. Who knows, over there, it doesn’t get any easier for you.

Remembering: on Tuesday (20), PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games are available for download. Find out more here!