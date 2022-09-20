Publicist says he was paid to pretend to be a supporter and ask Bolsonaro a question

Publicist Beto Viana claims that he was paid to pose as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, staying in the “pencil” outside the Palácio da Alvorada. He says he asked a rehearsed question, asking if the president had watched the previous day, on April 12, 2020, the interview of then minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta to TV Globo’s Fantástico. “I don’t watch Globo”, Bolsonaro immediately replied. Mandetta would be fired three days later, in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

The scene in the “playpen” was recorded by several people and went viral on social media. Beto Viana says that the question was agreed between the federal government and the Bolsonarista website Foco do Brasil, one of those that are constantly on the point of supporters of the president at Palácio da Alvorada.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, Beto said that a friend recommended him and he received a call from a man who identified himself as Anderson, from Foco do Brasil, asking if he was interested in the service. Foco do Brasil, which has almost 3 million subscribers on Youtube, was created by Anderson Azevedo Rossi.

Anderson questioned whether Beto would have the courage to ask Bolsonaro a question and said he would send the question via WhatsApp. “If any other supporter goes to talk to the president, you cut it because the president is expecting that question from you,” Anderson said, according to the publicist.

Beto still keeps the WhatsApp messages, with the question sent and also guidelines to avoid raising suspicions if there were journalists in the place.

The images show Bolsonaro arriving and stopping at the “playpen”, answering a question from Beto, who appears in a flowered shirt. After answering that he does not watch Globo, the president leaves, but before getting into the car he looks directly at the assistant who is filming and repeats the phrase “to all the press”.

Beto Viana says the question was only for Bolsonaro to “be able to mit”. He received a TED of R$ 1.1 thousand on the same day, made by the account of Folha do Brasil Negócios Digitais, the former name of Foco do Brasil. The combined monthly salary was R$2,000 and that was an advance, he was told.

Beto continued going to the place, but he didn’t ask any more questions, just being an “extra”. He was released a month later. Today, he works as an app driver.

The Presidency of the Republic did not respond. Anderson could not be reached for comment. The Foco do Brasil also did not respond to questions from Folha.