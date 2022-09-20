Queen Consort Camilla Will Wear Cursed Jewel at Coronation







Queen Consort Camilla Photo: Instagram/@clarencehouse

The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla Parker-Bowles, will wear a jewel considered cursed at the coronation ceremony, which is due to take place in 2023. The cursed diamond is the Koh-i-Noor, which carries a history of bad luck and would attract the death to the men who use it.

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the wife of King Charles III assumes the post of Queen Consort, the first to assume the post since 1936, when Elizabeth II’s mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was granted the title.

At the ceremony, Camilla will wear a priceless crown, which belonged to Queen Mother Elizabeth and was given to her by Elizabeth II after receiving her blessing to be considered Queen Consort. At the time, Camilla was allowed to wear a royal crown at her husband’s coronation.





Crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond Photo: Royal Collection/Reproduction

The piece has 2,800 diamonds, including the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor, one of the most valuable in the world, which is considered cursed. The name means “Mountain of Light” in Persian, and the diamond is set in the center of the crown made by jeweler Garrard & Co.

The crown was created exclusively for the coronation of George VI, Elizabeth’s father. The diamond was a gift from Abdülmecid I, Sultan of the Ottoman Empire to Queen Victoria in 1856, as a symbol of gratitude to the British kingdom after the Crimean War.

The Koh-i-Noor is considered cursed only for men who use it, as it can bring bad luck and attract death. Despite this, the belief does not apply to women.

There are historical records that show that the diamond passed through the hands of powerful rulers, who, due to the supposed curse, died dramatically during their reigns. One of the first was in 1628, when the diamond belonged to the Mongol ruler Shah Jahan, or Shah Jean, who took a blow from his own son.

In 2015, the Indian government declared the Koh-i-Noor to be historical and cultural property stolen from India by the British government, demanding the return of the jewel. Businessmen and celebrities flocked to try to retrieve the diamond, to no avail.

In 2017, the London Court ruled that the diamond should be in the possession of the crown, as it was given to Queen Victoria as a gift from the Indian Empire.

