Rafa Kalimann and Luciana Gimenez talk about aesthetic pressure, criticism and boyfriends on ‘Foquinha no gshow’ | TV & Famous

“Tuesday” with Foquinha on gshow, my loves! And the chat of the time is between two presenters who saw the news for absolutely everything. After all, they are super pop! Receive: Rafa Kalimann and Luciana Gimenez. 👏👏

In the fourth episode of the show’s second season, the guests talk about career challenges, recall past criticisms, comment on the constant aesthetic pressure they suffer, and still melt for their respective boyfriends, José Loreto and Renato Breia. Check out the full episode in the video above.

Foquinha no gshow: Rafa Kalimann and Luciana Gimenez talk about aesthetic pressure, criticism and boyfriends — Photo: Gshow

CHECK OUT THE HIGHLIGHTS! 👇

The challenges of a presenter

Seal at Gshow – Rafa Kalimann says he cried after debuting as a presenter

As soon as he left the BBB20 house, Rafa decided to invest in an acting career, and was studying for it. However, the influencer was taken by surprise with an invitation to become a presenter of her own show, the Kalimann House. For the first time in the role, Rafa recalls how difficult it was at the time. Check it out in the video above.

Rafael Portugal was one of Rafa's guests on the program 'Casa Kalimann' — Photo: DIVULGAÇÃO / GLOBO

I accepted the challenge, face-to-face and courageously. It was all too fast, I couldn’t manage it in my life. It was very difficult for me. On the last day, I cried and thought, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy’. — Rafa Kalimann

Seal on Gshow – Luciana Gimenez explains the origin of the meme: ‘But are you mad?’

And can you believe that it was in one of these career challenges that Luciana Gimenez created her iconic meme? According to the presenter, it all started when a woman who was in her studio got excited in the middle of a live show. Luciana handled the situation in the most unusual way possible.

Luciana Gimenez explains the origin of the meme 'But are you angry?' — Photo: Reproduction

She got the wrong impression about a job offer, and then she started throwing a fit on stage. Security asked me if I wanted to get her out of there. I said ‘no, it’s all right’. I looked at her and asked: ‘but are you mad?’. It was the meme of the year. — Luciana Gimenez

The perfect body that doesn’t exist

Seal at Gshow – Rafa Kalimann talks about harassment at an event

When it comes to aesthetic pressure, Rafa admits to Foquinha that he received a lot of criticism when he gained a few pounds during his time at Big Brother Brazil. However, the situation was no different when she decided to lose them.

I got even more criticism. It hurt me in a place as a woman to understand how our society is in relation to this. I heard ‘he’s sick’, ‘he’s using drugs’, among other things. What if in fact I was? How much would that weigh on me? — Rafa Kalimann

Rafa Kalimann at the time of 'BBB20' — Photo: Victor Pollak/Globo

Rafa Kalimann at Carnival 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Rafa still exposes an uncomfortable situation that happened during a public event. Check out the testimonial in the video above.

I went to a party and, in the midst of 60,000 people, the announcer, with the microphone in his hand, started talking about my body. That I was too thin, that people like limp, fleshy women. I felt invaded. — Rafa Kalimann

Rafa Kalimann talks about criticism he receives about body change — Photo: Gshow

In the sights of the British tabloids

Seal at Gshow – Luciana Gimenez reveals that she suffered psychological abuse

Luciana Gimenez remembers about attacks by English newspapers at the time of her relationship with Mick Jagger — Photo: Gshow

With Luciana, the story is no different. Throughout her more than 20 years of career, she heard that she was too thin, too fat, too old…. She still highlights a specific period in which she suffered a lot at the hands of the media: when she had a romantic relationship with the singer of Rolling Stones band Mick Jagger, with whom he had a son. See in the video above.

Today we talk about psychological abuse. But before I didn’t know that being on the cover of more than a thousand English newspapers, cursing me, was abuse. And I never responded. It’s something that leaves you hurt, leaves you triggers. — Luciana Gimenez

Luciana Gimenez is always in the headlines because of her good shape at 52 years old — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The presenter, whose name is always in the headlines because of her good shape at 52, admits that past episodes reflected on her self-esteem.

I have a lot of self-esteem issues. It’s very hard for me to receive a compliment without putting myself down. — Luciana Gimenez

Seal at Gshow – Rafa Kalimann talks about Loreto

But let’s talk about love? Another point in common between the guests is that both are in love, and they don’t hide it from anyone! Rafa tells how an old photo with José Loreto – at the time when she was a teenage fan of the actor – connected the couple so many years later.

José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Paulo Belote / Globo

I was 14 years old. I asked my mother to take a picture of the two of us, without any malice, I was a girl. And then, when we went to shoot ‘Domingão’, I told him ‘I have a picture with you’. And then it started. It’s a beautiful story of the two of us. — Rafa Kalimann on José Loreto

Luciana, on the other hand, has been dating financial market consultant Renato Breia for a year. The presenter confesses to Foquinha that, at first, she didn’t pay much attention to the boy. Check out the story in the full episode at the top of the article.