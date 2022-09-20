Real Madrid follows Vini Jr. project, is close to hiring Flamengo’s jewel and web jokes: “You can take it…”

Real Madrid represented fans from all over the world this past Sunday (18), including even other teams. This because cases of racism against Vinícius Júnior provoked the dissatisfaction of football fans from different places, especially Brazil. When the ball rolled, the “Brazilians” put on a show and Rodrygo’s goal brought a lot of dancing to Atlético de Madrid’s field.

Hiring Brazilians has been a recurring tactic in the Club 14 times champion of Europe. Only in Flamengo, Real Madrid brought in recent years Vinícius Júnior and Reinier, who is now on loan to Girona. After the two nestlings from Ninho went to live in Spain, the steering wheel João Gomes could be the new athlete from Rubro-Negro to take the plane to play in the Galacticos. The values ​​approximate the last transactions.

This is because Real would be willing to pay around 30 million euros, the same amount invested in Reinier, to have the steering wheel. In the current conversion, João Gomes is very close to leaving Flamengo for around 155 million reais. The information comes from journalist Martin Liberman, who guarantees that the deal is close to being concluded. The news comes shortly after the post by communicator Fabrizio Romano that brought Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder.

If Flamengo sells the midfielder in the next transfer window, the Club will continue with a sequence of negotiations for base players each season. In addition to Vini Jr. and Reinier, the departures of Rodrigo Muniz, in 2021 and Lázaro, this year, helped in the volume of finances for the Gávea team. With Casemiro leaving for Manchester United, João Gomes could be the future replacement for the position.