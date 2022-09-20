Refund of your INCOME TAX: Consultation on the 5th batch can be released this week

The consultation of the 5th batch of refund of the Income tax 2022, should be released next Friday (23). This is because, according to the scheduled date for the return of the collections, September 30, the verification period must start one week before.

In this way, as in past lots, the money will be deposited in the account indicated by the taxpayer during the Income Tax declaration. In addition, those who have not received in previous payments should be contemplated now.

Otherwise, you need to check the status of the declaration.

Consult the 5th and last batch

The taxpayer can consult the channels of the IRS, with the website and application available for free download for Android and iOS. In addition to informing about the release of refunds, the platforms provide direct access to other types of information about the registration status of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF).

Here’s how to make a query on the website:

Go to the IRS website; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Select the option “Consult Refund”.

As mentioned earlier, taxpayers’ refunds will be paid directly to the bank account informed in the IRPF statement. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In any case, the rescheduling of the amounts due can be done through the BB Portal, or through the BB Relationship Center, at 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special exclusively for the hearing impaired).

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

This year taxpayers are counting on a novelty, the refund can be paid by PIX. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration.

The refund takes place according to the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31;

2nd batch – June 30th;

3rd batch – July 29;

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.

At first, if the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

Thus, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals) , 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the RFB will release consultations on the so-called residual lots from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the tax authorities. Inquiries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.