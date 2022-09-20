Remo and Paysandu no longer earn BRL 32 million without access

With each passing season, professional football has become more and more expensive. And for those who play in Serie C, access to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship means a great opportunity to improve their financial situation, with access to TV revenues that the third division does not provide. In addition, each participating club also gains the immense visibility that the competition offers.

With the elimination of Paysandu still in the penultimate round of the second phase of the national third and Clube do Remo not even reaching the quadrangular phase of the competition, Pará football ends up accumulating another frustration, with its main teams living at least another year in the Série C. And because of that, both clubs will have to review their accounts once again and, at least there is a priori, to bet on more modest squads.

In Series C, participation and prize shares are around R$450,000 plus one car 0 km, a value well below the standards of the second division. Over the eight months of the competition, each team would earn around R$ 11 million just with TV quota and also advertising boards, not to mention the growth of the fan-partner, revenue from sports materials and box office revenue, after all. of the 38 games played, 19 are home team.

In the 2022 Series C, in 10 games as home team at the Baenão stadium, Clube do Remo took to the stands a total of 89,089 fans, with an average of 8,909 per match, adding up to a total collection of R$ 1,627,119.00. At Paysandu, even though there was still one game to go before their participation, over 12 matches (10 at Curuzu and 2 at Arena Verde), 90,099 bicolors were in the stands, with an average of 7,058 per game, generating R$ 2,104,100.00.

Taking into account the price of tickets charged and the average number of fans at the games, Leão and Papão alone may have missed the opportunity to raise something around R$ 3 to 4 million with the failure to guarantee access. Not to mention that next year the already renovated Mangueirão stadium will be able to host games with an expanded capacity for 53,000 fans, which would further increase the flow of fans in the matches played.

Regarding the club’s supporter-partner plan, Paysandu currently has 6,842 non-payers, according to the official website of Sócio Fiel Bicolor, and even before the elimination in Série C, the board planned to increase membership to 10,000 this year. Meanwhile, Clube do Remo – at least in its last official game of the season in Belém, against Aparecidense-GO, had 4,271 members in the stands of Baenão. However, according to President Fábio Bentes, the company that manages Nação Azul has caused dissatisfaction due to some problems presented.

With access, each club aimed to grow by R$ 2 million in supporter funds and another R$ 1 million in the sale of shirts and other sports equipment. With the dissatisfaction of both fans, it is natural that these numbers fall gradually until the start of the next Campeonato Paraense, which is scheduled to take place in the second half of January 2023. Therefore, each club fails to earn between R$ 15 million and R$ 17 million with one more year in Series C.

Without all these attributes, the revenues that were being programmed with the rise in the national sports scene end up reducing considerably, contrasting with the grandiose plans that have been elaborated until then. With the current financial situation, azulinos and bicolores have found it difficult to carry out their projects, such as the training centers, which in Leão continue to be remodeled in Outeiro, and in Papão is still under construction in Ananindeua.