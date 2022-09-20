Reporter confronts Bolsonaristas in London and is attacked: “Son of Lula”

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attacked the Brazilian press, on Sunday (18), during coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London. The Bolsonaristas targeted a journalist and a BBC cameraman who covered the event, shouting things like “communist”, “Fora Globo”, “garbage”.

Journalist Ivan Finotti, who films the assault, asks a member of the group if he is not ashamed to offend the journalist. “Aren’t you ashamed of cursing the girl alone?”, asks Finotti, to which the bolsonarista replies: “I’m not”. Another supporter of the chief executive, who appears wearing a Palmeiras shirt, says: “Our flag will never be red, brother”.

The reporter, then, becomes the target of attacks, being called “son of Lula” and “communist”. A woman, also a follower of the president, tells him to go to Venezuela.

Another Bolsonaro supporter calls the professionals, who were surrounded by police, “liars” and says they “should be ashamed”.

See the video

Bolsonaristas in London attack the Brazilian press covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Shouts of “communist”, “garbage” and “shame on you” were addressed to journalists as the president arrived, this Sunday (18). 🎥 Ivan Finotti pic.twitter.com/xaVRFxHtFD — Folha de S.Paulo (@folha) September 19, 2022

