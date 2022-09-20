Republicans do not commit to ‘accepting’ election results

Reproduction/YouTube Discovery Plus 13.08.2022 Former US President Donald Trump is investigated for spying

Donald Trump’s most loyal Republican supporters are threatening to follow in the footsteps of the former president when he refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 election.

During interviews conducted by New York Times newspaper

six Republican candidates declined to answer whether they would commit to accepting the election results

legislatures of November this year.

The New York Times has contacted Republican and Democratic candidates or their advisers in 20 major disputes

for state governments and the Senate.

On the other hand, all Democrats have said, or have publicly stated, that they would respect the November results.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who refused to admit her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp in the state governorship race, changed her stance and pledged to respect the count. Brian Kemp is running for re-election and has said he “will accept the result of the 2022 election,” his publicist Tate Mitchell said.

In contrast, several Republican candidates supported by Trump have refused to say that they “will not contest the results”, says the New York Times.

In some cases, they have claimed that state election officials are ‘Democrats’ or have made unsubstantiated claims that ‘their opponents cheat’.

Senate candidates Ted Budd of North Carolina, Blake Masters of Arizona, Kelly Tshibaka of Alaska and JD Vance of Ohio, as well as gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon of Michigan and Geoff Diehl of Massachusetts are on the list. list.

“The danger of a Trumpist coup is far from over,” said Rosa Brooks, a professor of law at Georgetown University, who in early 2020 convened a group to discuss ways Trump could disrupt that year’s election.

“As long as we have a significant number of Americans who do not accept the principles of democracy and the rule of law, our democracy remains under threat.”

In Michigan, an adviser to Tudor Dixon, Sara Broadwater, said there was “no reason to believe” that Michigan election officials, including Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic secretary of state, “take election security very seriously.”

