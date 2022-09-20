Ricardo Guimarães answers what Atlético’s percentage will be in the SAF: see – Rádio Itatiaia

Former president of Atlético and future president of the Deliberative Council, Ricardo Guimarães commented on what the percentage of Galo will be under the molds of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). The statement was given this Monday (19), during an interview with the Itatiaia Round Table.

“There is the ideal. We’ll have to sit at the table with the two ideals [investidor e Atlético]. Our slice, ideally, would be to negotiate something close to 40%. But I understand it depends on the investment as well. So trading should be between 40 and 60%. But it all depends on the offer and negotiation. Atlético would have at least 40% of the SAF, so that’s what’s on our minds,” he said.

On the occasion, Guimarães also highlighted that the alvinegro plans to have an investor from the SAF already for the next season, although the time is short to conclude the negotiations.

“We hired two companies to help with the constitution of the SAF, to structure and attract potential investors. Who will solve this issue are the councilors, who will vote for the SAF. We want to constitute the SAF later this year, and Atlético would own 100% I don’t know if there will be time to have an investor this year. If not, we hope that, at the most, at the beginning of next year, we will have this investor. There are some investors analyzing, several have already shown interest, but the fact is that it is being observed,” he concluded.