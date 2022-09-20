‘Road to Córdoba’, São Paulo fans want to invade Argentina

The expectation for São Paulo’s first international title in ten years generated euphoria in the tricolor fans. And the thought after the team eliminated Atlético-GO and advanced to the final of the Copa Sudamericana, on October 1st, was to try to guarantee a place at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.

Passaporte FC, a travel agency that closes packages for São Paulo, is priced at R$10,480 to take fans to the Argentine city and follow the continental decision against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador. The amount can be paid in five installments.

For those who don’t have this money, an alternative is the organized caravans of São Paulo. Independente and Dragões da Real scheduled a trip on the 28th, with prices of R$ 900, which can be divided into three installments.

But fans who want to go need not only resort to official routes. “We bought everything individually. We closed the air tickets first. After getting the tickets on the Conmebol website, we bought the tickets and closed the hotel in the city center. We boarded on Friday, the 30th, straight to Córdoba and returned Monday, on a direct flight”, explained to the report Adriano Fonseca, 45, investment advisor.

He goes to Argentina with his son, Diego, and says the match will have a special feeling. “This is the first final that we have the opportunity to go together, especially to Argentina, to accompany Tricolor. The first of many, I hope. I’ve followed São Paulo since Cilinho’s team (in the 1980s). Diego is a tough São Paulo. Whoever loves São Paulo in this generation, really loves São Paulo”, he summarized.

Designer Gabriel de Oliveira Martin, 21, decided to tackle the distance of more than 2,000 kilometers between São Paulo and Córdoba by car. “My uncle bought the ticket as soon as it opened so it wouldn’t sell out. In addition to me, there’s my father, my brother, a cousin, my uncle and my grandfather. We intend to rent a big car, like a Doblò, and we want to leave on Thursday Friday (29), in the afternoon”, explained Gabriel.

The idea is that they can take turns driving the vehicle so that the trip is not so tiring. After all, the estimate is that the route will last 31 hours. “Calleri himself said in the last game that this final is the most important game of the last ten years in São Paulo. In addition to being my first final in a stadium, it is outside the country. the way it was, with two penalty decisions, with Rogério Ceni as coach. And for the more mystical, it’s a chance to break that ‘zika’ of the last South American [de 2012], which we won against Tigre-ARG. The game did not go into the second half. And the most important thing is being able to live it together with my father and especially my 78-year-old grandfather. In short, I’m pretty excited,” he said.

Veterinary student Gustavo Camillo Agostinho, 20, chose to combine the two situations. “I will leave São Paulo at 2 pm on Thursday (29) and go by plane to Buenos Aires. There, I will rent a car and go to Córdoba, and return on Sunday to São Paulo”, he explained.

He goes with his uncle, cousin and a friend and still hasn’t decided whether he’ll be able to have a hotel in the city so he can sleep in a bed or have a shower. But that didn’t weigh in the slightest when it came to securing a place on the decision stage.

“I’m from 2002 and the best memory I have of my team is the 2012 title. Otherwise it was just sadness. Hitting the post in 2014, hope with Diniz [em 2020/2021], jumping with the title of Paulista with Crespo. And now having this chance, following almost every game in Morumbi this year, including in the middle of the semifinal against Atlético-GO. Yes, it will be worth it!”, enthused Guilherme.

Anyone who wants to do what Guilherme does, can rent a bus from Br-Ar Transportes. The company will offer buses departing on the 29th and 30th at night, direct from the Argentine capital, from the Obelisco and also from Ezeiza airport, with a return scheduled for two hours after the end of the final, with prices of R$ 450 round trip – the fastest route is about 700 km.