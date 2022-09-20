Russian scientists test a new composite for aircraft manufacturing

Image: Publicity / Superjet International.





Composite parts and structures can reduce the final weight of the aircraft and ultimately reduce fuel consumption. This reduces the cost of operating the aircraft and its impact on the environment. However, most carbon fiber composites today are based on epoxy resin and other infusible, insoluble and non-recyclable materials.

Russian scientists, in turn, reported that they have created a new composite material based on superstructural thermoplastic polymers and carbon fiber, which effectively maintains its performance properties under the influence of an aggressive environment such as jet fuel, and at the same time is easily recyclable. The study was published in an industry journal.

“Carbon fiber is a unique material composed almost entirely of carbon atoms. High mechanical strength with low weight, high temperature resistance and excellent corrosion resistance have ensured its wide application in high-tech industries such as rocket science, aviation, construction and medicine. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are especially sought after in the aeronautical industry.” said the MISiS press service.





“The researchers used carbon fiber made in Russia as a reinforcing material. For the manufacture of the matrix, instead of the usual epoxy resin in these cases, polyethersulfone powder was used for the first time. It is an amorphous thermoplastic polymer, resistant to high temperatures, steam and various chemicals, and has excellent mechanical properties. It is also important that polyethersulfone is recyclable, unlike epoxy.”explained a university representative.

The researchers selected the best conditions to obtain a composite material and determined that the ideal carbon fiber content for polyethersulfone-based aircraft composites is 60 to 70% of the total mass of the structure.

The surface of the carbon fiber was further modified by thermal oxidation, resulting in the formation of a thin layer on the surface of the carbon filaments, containing a large number of oxygen-containing functional groups, which promotes better adhesion of the carbon fiber to the matrix. polymeric.

For the impregnation of the carbon preform, instead of the traditional high pressure melt impregnation of the polymer, a solution technology was used – the polyethersulfone powder was first dissolved with an organic solvent at room temperature, after which the fiber modified carbon was impregnated with the resulting solution.

Afterwards, the prototypes were dried at a temperature of 100°C for four hours, then the preform was placed in a mold, where the structure was finally formed under pressure at a temperature of 350°C for 30 minutes.

The use of modified carbon fiber allowed to obtain a stable structure of the resulting composite and significantly improve its mechanical properties and resistance to high temperatures. At the same time, as the authors of the study note, the technology proposed for creating composites based on polyethersulfone and carbon fibers makes it possible to control the properties of the final material as a function of the degree of filling the polymer matrix with fibers.

The new material is still being studied, so there is no forecast when it will be put into production or used in the aeronautical industry.



