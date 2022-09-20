Sabá Bodó and Nivalda set up a kidnapping and Timbó despairs with the disappearance of a “little friend”; Enrique Diaz’s character is comforted by his family

Apparently, the former mayor and his wife still have a lot to do in the novel written by Mário Teixeira.

Timbó will suffer from kidnapping in Mar do Sertão. Photos: Reproduction / TV Globo
In the next chapters of “Sertão Sea“, Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues) and Nivalda (Titina Medeiros) will have an attitude that will leave Timbo (Enrique Diaz) Desperate. According to information from the “TV Observatory” portal, everything will start when the former mayor of Canta Pedra is released to serve house arrest.

The rogue’s wife will then decide to help him get rid of the electronic anklet. For this, Jessilane’s mother (Giovanna Figueiredo) will kidnap the charismatic Shop Cênti in order to put the equipment on the animal. Distressed by the disappearance of his little friend, the Zé Paulino/Jose Mendes (Sergio Guizé) will panic.

Also as revealed by the media, the father of Mirinho (Lucas Galvino) will call the donkey by name, but he won’t be able to find it. In the sequence, the sertanejo will appear in tears and will be comforted by the family. On the other hand, Nivalda will not feel remorse for the behavior.

It is worth noting that the 6pm soap opera is created and written by Mário Teixeira, with artistic direction by Allan Fiterman. The story revolves around Candoca (Isadora Cruz), Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes). For more news about the feuilleton, follow the Bolavip Brazil.

