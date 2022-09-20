Season 4 and Earn In-Game Rewards with Them!

It’s time to join the squad! During the Rally Reset, call your friends who haven’t played Fortnite in a while (or who just started playing in Chapter 3: Season 4) and show them what’s new in Season. concluding Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasksyou and your newcomer/returning friends will earn points to unlock in-game rewards.

Anyone with less than 2 hours of gameplay in Fortnite in the 30 days prior to Chapter 3: Season 4 is considered a beginner/returning player. Anyone who has more than 2 hours of gameplay in this period is considered a active player. The Reset Rally will take place from 10 am (BRT) on September 19 to 10 am (BRT) on October 3, 2022. Find out the details below!

Rally Details Reset

Regardless of whether you qualify as an active player or not, open the Friends tab in the Lobby Sidebar to see the Rally Reset section. If you qualify as an active player, you will see starting/returning players that you can team up with to complete Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks. If you are a beginner/returner, you will see active and beginner/returner friends that you can group with to complete Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks. Instead of forming the group right away, you can also “reset” your friends by showing them your QR code for fn.gg/rebootrally. Share this page with your friends to let them know more about Rally Reset! Group up with one, two or three friends (or even more if the game mode allows) to complete Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks together. Additional Tasks and Objectives can be found on the “Tasks” page and do not need to be completed with the same people. Feel free to form groups however you like with friends who meet the requirements. Completing Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks as a group, you and whoever is together will earn points. Collect the dots to get in-game rewards! You can track your score and unlocked rewards on the “Tasks” page.

Reset Rally Rewards

Reset Rally rewards, which are in the Forsaken Flames Set. They pair perfectly with the Flaming Renegade Outfit, which is also included in the Set!

Collect points with Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks for cool (and hot) rewards:

50 points: Fogarame emoticon

100 points: Newly Forged Wrap

150 points: Heat of Vengeance Pickaxe

200 points: Hang glider Scorched Landing

Frequently Asked Questions — Rally Reset

Have a question about the Reset Rally? The answers are below!

Which of my friends can participate in the Reset Rally with me?

If you qualify as an active player, you will see, in the Reset Rally section, the starting/returning players you can group with. If you are a beginner/returner, you will see active and beginner/return friends you can group with. An Epic Games Account is required to participate.

Anyone with less than 2 hours of Fortnite gameplay in the 30 days prior to Chapter 3: Season 4 is considered a “beginner/returning” player. Anyone who has more than 2 hours of gameplay in this period is considered an active player.

How do I know who is a beginner/returner?

Beginners/Returning players will have the “Reboot” symbol next to their Display Name in the buddy list.

Do Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks need to be completed with the same people?

No, Additional Tasks and Objectives do not need to be completed with the same people. That is, you can form groups as you like with friends who meet the requirements.

Can I complete Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks without a group?

It is not possible to complete Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks without a party, as they involve teaming up with beginner/returner (for active players and other beginner/returner) and active (beginner/returner only) friends.

If my group has 3 or more players, can they be a mix of beginners/returners and active?

You will be able to complete Additional Objectives and Reset Rally Tasks with a mixed party of 3 or more people as long as at least one of the players is a beginner/returner and is on your friends list (if not you).

I’m a beginner/returner. What do I need to do to participate in the Reset Rally?

Beginners/Returning players just need to party up with anyone, active or not, from their friend list and complete Tasks to earn points! You can also go to the Reboot Rally section to receive a QR code for fn.gg/rebootrally and “reboot” friends. Share this page with your friends to let them know more about Rally Reset!

Do I need to “reset” friends to participate in the Reset Rally with them?

We recommend that you “reset” your friends to let them know all the details of the Reset Rally, however, to participate and earn points simply complete Tasks in a group with at least one newcomer/returner who is on your friends list (if you don’t be a beginner/returner). On top of that, you also earn some points by resetting friends!

Are Rebooted Rally reward items exclusive?

Reboot Rally reward items are not exclusive and may become available in the in-game Item Shop in the future.

How long will the Reset Rally last?

The Reset Rally starts at 10am (BRT) on September 19th and ends at 10am (BRT) on October 3rd, 2022.