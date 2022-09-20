see how the quotes were today

The physical market for live cattle recorded stable prices this Monday (19).



According to the analyst Harvests & Marketslaughterhouses in the Center-North of the country still exert pressure on the marketgiven the more comfortable position of their slaughter schedules, a scenario that should not change between now and the end of the month.

In São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul, negotiations are still evident above the average reference for standard Chinese animals, with quite satisfactory export performance during the course of September.

Thus, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi was BRL 292/293. In Dourados (MS), the price remained at BRL 276.

At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT), the arroba de boi gordo ended the day quoted at BRL 265. Simultaneously, in Uberaba (MG), quotations were at BRL 280.

In Goiânia (GO), the arroba continued to be quoted in BRL 260 .

Boi: wholesale market

the wholesale market continues with accommodated prices.

According to Iglesias, the business environment suggests again for some drop in quotations in the short termin line with the lower replacement between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month, a period with less appeal to consumption.

So, the forequarter of the ox had a price of BRL 16.50. The needle tip had prices of BRL 16.40.

Finally, the rear quarter was priced at BRL 21.10 per kilo.