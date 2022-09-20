See if you are entitled to free electricity

The federal government’s Social Tariff Program offers discounts of up to 100% on the electricity bill.

With the destabilized economic scenario, high inflation and falling purchasing power of Brazilians, many families find it difficult to pay their bills at the end of the month. Many of them are unable to bear the cost of essential services, such as electricity.

It is also necessary to remember that the country has recently gone through a water shortage that directly impacted energy production and increased costs for the final consumer. In addition, tariff flags have recently been readjusted. The expectation is that electricity bills will be even more expensive with the new increases established by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

Given this scenario, there is the possibility for families to obtain discounts of up to 100% on their energy bill, through the Federal Government’s Social Tariff program. The amounts are deducted directly from the account invoice.

Social Tariff

Since 2002, the Social Tariff has granted discounts on energy bills to low-income families. The groups entitled to this benefit are:

Families enrolled in CadÚnico with per capita income of up to half a minimum wage (R$606);

Families enrolled in CadÚnico with a monthly income of up to 3 minimum wages (R$ 3636) that have among their members people with illness or any type of disability whose treatment requires the use of electricity;

Elderly people aged 65 or over who receive BPC (Continued Payment Benefit);

People with disabilities who receive BPC (Continued Provision Benefit).

How to apply for the benefit?

With the regulation of Law nº 14.203/2021, the Social Tariff is automatically granted to families.

It is important to remember that you must be registered in the federal government’s Single Registry.

Single Registration

The Cadastro Único is a digital platform of the federal government to identify low-income Brazilian families and insert them into available social programs. To register in the system, the family can use the pre-registration through the application or in the web version. Only the family responsible can pre-register.

However, for the implementation, the citizen must attend, within 120 days from the date of pre-registration, a service post in any unit of the Reference Center for Social Assistance (CRAS).

Criteria for registration in CadÚnico

The family must pay attention to whether it meets the prerequisites to participate in government social programs according to the factors required by each of them. To register for CadÚnico, families must have:

Monthly income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606) per capita;

Monthly income above the amount (R$ 606) as long as they are linked or wishing for a program or benefit that requires registration.

