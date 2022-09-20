See the first images of Mars captured by James Webb

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) released today (19) the first images of Mars captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The unpublished records, made on September 5, depict a region of the eastern hemisphere of the red plant.

According to the US space agency, this is a “unique perspective” of Mars, which complements previously collected imagery and information.

This was possible due to the privileged position of James Webb, who can “see” the side of the planet that is illuminated by the Sun. See the images with some notes:

Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCL, Heidi Hammel (Aura), Mars JWST/GTO Team

In the upper right corner of the image above you can see some details of a rugged region of Mars. On the left, a simulation of the planet’s terrain is highlighted. It is possible to see:

the crater rings Huygens which is about 450 km in diameter;

which is about 450 km in diameter; the basin hellas lighter in color, which is a large impact crater of an ancient asteroid;

lighter in color, which is a large impact crater of an ancient asteroid; Syrtis Major, a dark “spot” on the planet’s surface, formed by basaltic volcanic rocks that lacks the red dust “cover” of the rest of the dark planet.

In the lower image, in the right corner, the recording of thermal emissions, made by the NIRCam instrument (Near Infrared Camera or “near infrared camera”), which operates in ranges invisible to the human eye. What we see is basically the light waves that the planet emits as it loses heat.

“The brightest region of the planet is where the Sun is almost at the top, because it’s usually hotter. The brightness decreases towards the polar regions, which receive less sunlight, and less light is also emitted from the cooler northern hemisphere, which is going through winter at this time of year,” explains NASA.

The new data makes it possible to analyze short-term and seasonal phenomena such as dust storms, icy clouds and weather variations throughout the day. Spectroscopy analyzes have already provided information about the types of rocks present on the surface of the red planet and the composition of its atmosphere.

Composition of the atmosphere of Mars Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCL, Heidi Hammel (Aura), Mars JWST/GTO Team

NASA believes these observations will be very valuable for future research into “regional differences across the planet and the search for trace gases in the atmosphere, including methane and hydrogen chloride.”