see what it’s for and who’s entitled

What is the new Auxílio Brasil program card for? Check out more information about this news from the government

In addition to the possible increase in Auxílio Brasil, from R$400 to R$600, the federal government announced the creation of the Auxílio Brasil physical card. It is a card for those who receive the benefit through a digital social savings account and which offers several free services, from purchases in the debit function to cash withdrawal. So, to learn more about the card and its functions, check out below.

Discover the new Auxílio Brasil card

Thus, with the use of the Auxílio Brasil card, you can:

Make purchases in commercial establishments in the debit function (which favors the use of the benefit without requiring families to move to payment channels);

The total or partial withdrawal of the benefit in the entire Caixa payment network and in banks 24h.

Currently, more than 6.6 million families have been entitled to the Auxílio since November 2021. In addition, all these people will receive the Auxílio Brasil card. It is worth mentioning that only beneficiaries registered in the program from December 2021 and those who receive the benefit in the digital savings modality will receive the card at this first moment.

Finally, it will not be necessary to apply for the Auxílio Brasil card. Anyone who fits the rules will receive the card at home, free of charge. Among the services available, there are up to two withdrawals per month at self-service terminals; up to two withdrawals per month in 24-hour banks; three transfers per month; in addition to unlimited transfers via Pix and between Caixa accounts.

Image: JERO SenneGs/shutterstock.com

