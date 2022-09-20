Selection wins well last training game in Germany – Web Vôlei

The Brazilian women’s volleyball team ended its trip to Germany, the last stop before the World Championship, with a victory. This Monday, in Kienbaum, a 5-0 win over the home team, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20.

The practice game was scheduled to take place in five sets, regardless of the results of the first three. In the training period in Germany, Brazil won two and lost one, the only one with a friendly character, on Saturday, in Berlin.

To start the new base team, José Roberto Guimarães kept the holders of the previous activities: Macris, Kisy, Gabi, Rosamaria, Carol, Carol Gattaz and Nyeme. During the training game, several substitutions were made, such as Tainara entering the 5-1 reversal with Roberta, but making it clear that the coach intends to start the World Cup with this formation.

Gabi finished as the top scorer in Brazil, with 22 points. Carol Gattaz scored 12, one more than Carol, Rosamaria and Tainara.

Brazil’s debut in the World Championship will take place on 9/24 (Saturday), against the Czech Republic. See here the table of the Selection in the first phase of the competition.

On Monday night, the web volleyball will preview the World Cup with the trio Bruno Souza, Gurja and Daniel Bortoletto, starting at 7 pm, on YouTube channels and Twitch. Also leave a note on the agenda: all Brazilian games in the first phase will be broadcast without image of the web volleyball with the same team mentioned above.