September 19: The Surprising Coincidence of Major Earthquake Dates in Mexico | World

Mexico recorded this Monday (19) another strong earthquake. Shortly after 1 pm local time (3 pm GMT), the magnitude 7.6 quake hit the country’s Pacific coast, in the region bordering the states of Michoacán and Colima, at a depth of about 15 km.

It immediately caught the attention of many Mexicans on social media that the quake took place in a September 19as the country had major tremors on the same date in 2017 and 1985, with 369 and more than 10,000 deaths, respectively.

Even on this date, a large national simulation is already carried out annually to prepare the population for earthquakes and to remember the 1985 disaster, the most lethal of all.

This Monday, it was also like that. The tremor in Michoacán came just over an hour after the simulation exercise.

Residents remove debris from a damaged building after an earthquake hits Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

And in 2017 it was similar: citizens mobilized in tribute to the memory of the victims of the 8.1 magnitude earthquake of 1985 when, two hours later, another 7.1 earthquake hit them violently.

Suddenly, the Mexican capital, with more than 20 million inhabitants, was reliving the nightmare of 32 years before: buildings reduced to rubble while, through the streets, volunteers ran to find victims among the wreckage.

Earthquake hits Mexico

“It’s the same nightmare as 1985,” lamented Georgina Sánchez in a conversation with AFP shortly after the quake.

The question is whether authorities have learned the lessons from these earthquakes. According to many engineers, researchers and activists interviewed in 2018 by the AFP agency, no.

The 1985 earthquake was supposed to mark “a before and an after” in Mexico’s history, says writer and journalist Héctor de Mauleon.

The 2017 earthquake in Mexico happened on the same day as the earthquake that devastated the country in 1985

After the tragedy, Mexico City adopted a strict building law.

Political analysts even point out that this tremor, which overwhelmed the authorities, contributed to the transition from a one-party regime to a democratic transformation in the following 15 years.

In 2017, 38 buildings collapsed, most of them built before 1985, but there were cases where they were modified outside the law.

“It makes me very angry that every time Mexico City shakes, it feels like it shakes for the first time,” adds De Mauleon.

The organization Mexicanos Against Corruption analyzed 28 buildings and found impressive evidence that, as in 1985, the corruption of construction companies and the authorities that must regulate them were responsible for the collapses.

“Earthquakes don’t kill. Corruption does,” says Salvador Camarena, the organization’s director of investigation.

In addition, no one was arrested for the deaths caused: companies that violated building codes, owners who made irregular modifications that affected the structure, authorities who failed to act.