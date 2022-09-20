seven more Brazilian capitals activate the signal this Monday (19)

posted on 09/19/2022 15:51 / updated on 09/19/2022 17:34



(credit: RP M/Unsplash)

Seven capitals will have the fifth generation of broadband as of this Monday (19/9), according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI) add to the other 15 cities that already have 5G “standalone” or pure network.

The decision to release the frequency was taken last Wednesday (14) by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), which coordinates the implementation of the new broadband throughout the country.





According to Anatel, until November 28, when the public notice expires, the providers Claro, Tim and Vivo must have at least eight 5G stations activated in Aracaju, five in Boa Vista, 11 in Campo Grande, eight in Cuiabá, 13 in Maceió, 14 in São Luís and 11 in Teresina.

5G is already in operation in Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE), Florianópolis (SC), Goiânia (GO), João Pessoa (PB), Natal (RN), Palmas (TO), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA), São Paulo (SP) and Vitória (ES). The 3.5 GHz band is the one that guarantees the best potential of the fifth generation.

deadlines

The implementation of 5G in the capitals is the first stage of the 5G work schedule in the country. On August 18, Anatel’s Board of Directors approved the postponement of the release date for the use of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band to October 28 in the other capitals, based on information from the Band Management Entity (EAF).

This measure, also according to Anatel, was necessary to allow the completion of actions to vacate the band and mitigate possible interference in the reception of Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) stations. Therefore, there is the possibility of anticipating the release of use of the lane by decision of Gaispi.

Part of the delay was caused by answering the call ku band, adaptation kit for non-interference of the band by those who use a satellite dish. The population enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) that receives a satellite TV signal can request a free kit for adapting the equipment to Siga Antenado, the trade name of EAF.