Singer dies after cardiac arrest at home in Pirenópolis, say firefighters | Goiás

Singer Rodrigo Pamplona da Silva, 43, died after having a cardiorespiratory arrest inside a house in Pirenópolis, in the surroundings of the Federal District. A friend of his said that when his colleagues went to wake him up, they already found him without vital signs. The Fire Department was called and took the victim to the hospital, where he died.

Firefighters were called to the incident around 1:40 pm, on Sunday (18), in Setor Alto do Bonfim. When the team arrived, the singer was already without vital signs, in cardiorespiratory arrest, but the corporation performed resuscitation procedures and took him to the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital.

O g1 called the hospital, between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm this Monday (19), to know details of care at the health unit, but the calls were not answered.

A friend of Rodrigo’s, who preferred not to identify himself, said that he was in the city of Goiás on a tour, with a group of friends.

Rodrigo’s body is in the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Anápolis waiting to pass through the funeral home and then be taken to Brasília, where Rodrigo used to live.

Rodrigo’s burial should take place in Brasília, on Tuesday (20). Rodrigo sang MPB, pop rock and sertanejo songs. He leaves a 22 year old son.

3 of 3 Singer Rodrigo Pamplona da Silva, 43, dies in Pirenópolis, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Singer Rodrigo Pamplona da Silva, 43, dies in Pirenópolis, Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram