South Korea asks Interpol for help in arresting Luna cryptocurrency creator

South Korean officials have asked Interpol to issue a red warning against the creator of the Terra (Luna) cryptocurrency, Do Kwon, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

According to authorities, Do Kwon has no intention of cooperating with investigations into the US$40 billion collapse of landUSD, and some Korean media outlets have claimed he is at large.

Do Kwon, however, said on Twitter that he is not running from anyone and is simply protecting himself.

Interpol red alert

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated the procedure to place Do Kwon on Interpol’s red list of notification and revoke his passport. If the application is accepted, a notification will be sent to the police in 195 countries around the world.

A red notice requests authorities in several countries to locate and provisionally arrest a person and then extradite him to face criminal charges.

The prosecution said Kwon did not cooperate with the investigations, which is why they began the procedure of putting him on Interpol’s red list of warnings and revoking his passport.

Interpol’s red notice is the last resort used by law enforcement around the world that allows them to locate and arrest a person.

“We have initiated the procedure to place you on the Interpol red list of warnings and revoke your passport”said the prosecutors’ office.

Prosecutors claim that Do Kwon has been on the run since the Terra-LUNA crisis in May and even dissolved TerraForm Labs in South Korea. Earth executives, including Do Kwon, fled to Singapore and did not cooperate with the investigation.

“We are doing our best to track him down and arrest him. He is clearly on the run, as his company’s top financial officials also left for the same country during this time.”said the office.

Arrest warrant

The request comes a few days after an arrest warrant was issued against Kwon by a South Korean court. After the warrant was issued, Kwon moved to Singapore.

Authorities have been investigating Terra Luna since its collapse in May and have recently taken steps to revoke the passports of five people, including Kwon and Terra’s chief financial officer Form Labs.

Last week, the Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for Kwon and five other company executives. Investors who suffered severe losses due to the collapse of the ecosystem have also filed multiple lawsuits against Kwon in South Korea and the United States. He is also under investigation for allegations of a coup.

South Korea’s intensified action against Do Kwon caused both Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) prices to drop 30% and 50% in one week.

The prosecution said Kwon notified investigators through his attorney that he did not want to respond to the subpoena immediately.

Do Kwon still insists the company “has nothing to hide” and is ready to cooperate, and his actions were caused by an “invasion of privacy”. The majority of the cryptocurrency community expressed disbelief in the statements made by the coin’s creator.