Specialist talks about Claudia Raia’s insemination and pregnancy at 55

At the age of 55, Claudia Raia announced last Monday (19/9) the information that this space found on Friday (16/9): she is pregnant with her 3rd child. The column listened to gynecologist Carla Iaconelli to better understand how artificial insemination works and what care is needed during pregnancy at this age.

According to the doctor, pregnancy in women over 50 is very rare: “In relation to women over 50, reports of natural pregnancy are rare, but they can happen. The probability of pregnancy for a woman who undergoes In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with her own eggs over the age of 45 is less than 1%, not even 1%. If at age 45 it doesn’t reach 1%, at age 55, having a natural pregnancy is very, very rare.”

Carla informs that there are a few different ways to carry out this fertilization in women over 50 years old: the use of the patient’s own frozen eggs or egg donation, which occurs when the eggs are donated by another woman, usually under 35 years of age.

How does egg donation work?

“Egg donation in Brazil works as follows: you can use a donated egg – and this is a technique that is also widely used by male homosexual couples -, it can be from someone in your family up to 4th grade. So cousin, aunt, mother, sister, can donate eggs to patients. If you don’t have anyone in your eligible family, you can use an egg donated from an anonymous donor. The donor can donate up to 37 years old, but the best results are up to 35 years, 30 years to have a better result,” she explained.

According to the doctor, it is necessary for the donor to undergo a series of tests, including psychological tests, so that the criteria established by Brazilian laws are met: “We ask questions about hereditary diseases; genetic testing to see if there is any risk of certain genetic diseases, such as caryatid, cystic fibrosis, and other diseases; and also serology, which are Anvisa’s requirements for egg donation.”

Is it safe to have IVF at age 55?

Carla Iaconelli answers yes, but not in all cases. “In this age group, it is safe if the patient is in adequate health, if she is physically well. And that the doctor has to evaluate before proposing any treatment, if she is well to get pregnant. We have to look at pregnancy complicating factors: BMI; how is cardiological and pulmonary health; if you are at risk of thrombosis; if all the screening tests were performed, because at this age there is a higher incidence of some types of cancer; we need to do a whole investigation before transferring an embryo to this patient”, she exemplified.

“The rules of the federal board of medicine say that the ideal age would be 50 years. But, in the paragraph, it says: ‘The doctor and the patient, according to health, according to what was agreed between the two, the patient can get pregnant over 50 years old, with medical supervision. female doctor.

What are the risks?

“The risks of a pregnancy at this age are related to obstetric syndromes, such as eclampsia, gestational diabetes, thrombosis, placental detachment, placental accreta – which is when the placenta invades the uterus a lot -, prematurity… maternal age”, says Carla.

Pregnancy after age 35

According to the doctor, it is common for medical books to call women who become pregnant over 35 years of age as “elderly pregnant” or “late pregnancy”. “We know that the population, especially in large urban centers, is heading towards this. Women are leaving to get pregnant later. So the population of pregnant women over 30, 35, 40 years old is increasing a lot in recent years. We, obstetricians, have to update ourselves and prepare ourselves to attend to these pregnant women, who will certainly present more complications and they have to prepare better for a pregnancy”, she concludes.

