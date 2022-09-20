Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Bond yields rise around the world as Sweden kicks off a week of major central bank meetings with a 100 basis point interest rate hike. The Brazilian elections influence the market more strongly. Ford plummets after warning of major problems with supply chains and input costs. UnitedHealth receives important support for the acquisition of Change Healthcare. The US Home Housing and Building Permits data are due as producer price inflation shocks in Germany. And oil prices are still working after the US says it will extend the sales schedule of its Strategic Oil Reserve.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, September 20th.

1. Sweden kicks off big week for central banks in style

Bond yields around the world rose almost in unison, with global markets worried about a likely wave of interest rate hikes by central banks this week.

Sweden’s Riksbank set an ominous precedent for the week, raising its rate by a full percentage point to 1.75%, raising concerns that a step of this size could become the norm as monetary authorities try to rein in the . The Riksbank decision will be followed by a decision by and the Central Bank of Brazil on Wednesday, with the , , and due on Thursday.

The US Treasury benchmark note traded close to 4%, a level not seen since 2007, while Germany’s 2-year note hit 1.71%, an 11-year high. Ten-year yields have also increased, albeit less.

2. Elections affect the Brazilian market

With the voting date for the first round approaching, the electoral dispute begins to increasingly influence Brazilian investors. Yesterday, the support of former finance minister and former BC president, Henrique Meirelles, for Lula’s candidacy triggered a rally in local markets.

The stock market rose 2.33% and fell 1.79%. The rate of the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract for January 2025 dropped from 12.025% to 11.930%; and the DI for January 2027 ranged from 11.71% to 11.57%.

Ativa Investimentos explains that, although Lula does not want to anticipate names for the economy, the market has put prices in a higher probability of Meirelles taking a position in the possible government of the ex-president. Meirelles, in addition to his past with the PT, has a history in the design and implementation of fiscal control instruments in the Temer government, further increasing the weight of the former minister.

While the elections continue to move the market, Brazilian investors are also keeping an eye on the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee () of the Central Bank, which starts this Tuesday and should end tomorrow with more details about the cycle of high interest rates in the country. .

At 8:37 am, the EWZ ETF was down 0.22% on the US premarket.

3. US equities set to reverse Monday’s gains

US stock markets are expected to open in a nervous mood later, stunned by the relentless rise in bond yields in recent weeks.

At 8:38 a.m., the 100 futures were down 0.37%, while the A and A futures were down 0.34% and 0.26%, respectively.

Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:) (BVMF:) tumbled 4.8% premarket to a month-long low after the automaker warned of $1 billion in cost overruns in the current quarter due to supply chain and other input cost issues.

Ford said supply component shortages have prevented it from shipping high-margin products to dealers, meaning as many as 45,000 vehicles may not reach dealers until the fourth quarter. The company, however, repeated its guidance.

Other actions likely to be in focus later on include UnitedHealth (NYSE:), following a court ruling that bolstered its case for the $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:), which the Biden Management is resisting for reasons antitrust.

The results list is mostly empty today, although the first semi-annual report from Haleon (NYSE:), the consumer health spin-off from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:), in which the pfizer (NYSE:) (BVMF:)holds a stake, pushed shares up 3.4% in London.

4. Housing start, building permits – and a shock from Germany

The US housing market has been churning out dire statistics for several months now, so there may not be much downside potential when the August numbers stop and come out at 9:30am.

Housing starts are expected to have remained largely unchanged – which would represent some progress after a drop of nearly 10% in July – but building permits, the most forward-looking indicator, should have continued their downward trajectory.

The National Association of Homebuilders on Monday suggested that affordability issues, input cost inflation and high borrowing costs continue to have a chilling effect on the sector.

Even so, it is doubtful that any of the numbers rivals that of Germany for the shock effect: the PPI rose almost 8% in the month of August, leaving them up {{ecl-739| |45.8%}} compared to the previous year, as rising electricity prices brought manufacturing to a halt in Europe’s largest economy.

5. Oil still working

Crude oil prices continue to work on the outlook for the world economy as leaders gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly. Reports that the US intends to sell 10 million barrels of its Strategic Oil Reserve in November, extending the timing of such sales, are also limiting a modest jump in prices.

At 8:42 am, U.S. crude futures were down 0.12% at $85.26, while futures were up 0.10% at $92.09.

will publish at 5:30 pm its estimate of US oil and fuel inventories against a backdrop of reports suggesting US fuel demand has fallen for two consecutive months.