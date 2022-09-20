Stênio Garcia and his wife suffer from Covid-19: ‘Very heavy symptoms’ – Entertainment

Marilene Saade, wife of Stênio Garcia, updated fans on Monday (19) about her husband’s health after the actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week. She stated that Stênio is suffering from the intense symptoms of the disease.

“I’m only here because there are a lot of people wanting to know how my love, Stênio Garcia, is doing. But he doesn’t want to show up now, since, like me, he’s very down and his breath is tired. Anyway, we have symptoms well heavy even with the four doses of the vaccine”, wrote Mari, who is also sick.

She also said, on social media, that the virus arrived “like a tsunami” and thanked the fans for their support: “For what we are going through, our conclusion is that this virus is terrible and there’s no joke, no”.

“It is a very serious disease and there can be no underreporting because lives are still being lost. I wish everyone health and I also wish that this terrible virus can be eradicated in Brazil and in the world so that we can live in peace. energies so that soon we can come here and say that we are well and cured”, he concluded.




