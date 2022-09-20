Stenio Garcia’s wife says that covid “took hard” on the actor







Photo: Instagram / Marilena Saad / Modern Popcorn

Marilene Saade published a video to update her followers on the health status of her husband, actor Stenio Garcia, who is 90 years old, after contracting covid-19.

The actor revealed that he was unwell and would look for a hospital in a video posted on Instagram last week – he would have disobeyed the woman’s request and taken off his protective mask during an interview.

According to Marilene, the two have “very heavy symptoms”, such as shortness of breath and tiredness. The two are undergoing treatment at home, but Stenio would be worse, so he did not participate in the video. “He’s very down and out of breath,” she explained.

“I’m having fibromyalgia pains. Yesterday, he [Stenio] It helped me a lot, but then he got sick too. I don’t know how it goes from here on out. But our situation is one of very strong symptoms, tiredness. The virus here took hold,” she said.

“I hope and ask for your prayers so that we can [continuar a] treat himself at home, but he paid a lot here. It’s not easy, this virus is a tsunami,” he added.

“I wonder what it would be like for us if we hadn’t taken the four doses of vaccines? From what we’re going through, our conclusion is that this virus is terrible and there’s nothing funny about it,” he added.

