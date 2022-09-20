Stocks operate lower on the eve of the Fed’s interest rate decision; check out this and more topics

After the gains in the final stretch of business the day before, markets in New York dawn this Tuesday in a fall, with investors positioning themselves for the beginning of the meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States.

Tomorrow, at 3 pm, the Federal Open Market Committee (fomcthe acronym in English), equivalent to the Central Bank of Brazil, will release its statement, which should bring a new rise in interest rates, with a vast majority of the market betting on a rise of 0.75 basis points.

However, everyone will be watching between the lines of the communiqué, as well as President Jerome Powell’s speech, after the announcement of the new interest rate, looking for clues about the size and extension of the cycle of interest rate hikes. Even a larger increase of 1 percentage point is not entirely ruled out.

In Brazil, before the Fed and Copom decisions – which completes the “super Wednesday” for local investors, eyes turn to the political dispute. President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the UN General Assembly. The speech should be focused on internal issues and not addressed to other heads of state.

The behavior of the president in London, during the funeral ceremonies of the queen, point to this. Even more so after the Ipec/TV Globo poll released last night, which put former president Lula closer to winning the dispute in the 1st round.

1. World Scholarships

USA

Under Fed expectations, NY Futures Indices retreat. Yesterday (19), on a volatile day, the Dow Jones closed up 0.64%, while the S&P rose 0.69% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.76%.

But after the market closed, Ford announced that supply chain problems will cost the automaker an extra $1 billion in the third quarter. This sent the shares down 4.5% in the aftermarket.

Check the performance of Futures Indices

Dow Jones Futures (USA), -0.42%;

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.49%;

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.59%

Europe

In Europe, the day started with losses, even the FTSE, which returned after the holiday motivated by the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which was operating on a high, turned to fall. The other markets reflected the bad data on producer inflation in Germany.

The local PPI rose 7.9% in August, compared with a market estimate of 1.6%. The annualized rate reached 45.8%, while the Dow Jones consensus pointed to inflation of 37.9%. Energy prices still boost the indicator, although they have lost strength in the latest monthly measurements.

See the performance of the exchanges

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.30%;

DAX (Germany), -0.90%;

CAC 40 (France), -0.99%;

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.00%.

Asia

In Asia, the day was one of gains, after China decided to maintain its basic lending rate, as market projections pointed out. Core inflation in Japan rose 2.8% from a year earlier, the biggest acceleration seen since late 2014.

Check the closings

Shanghai SE (China), +0.22%;

Nikkei (Japan), +0.44;

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.16%;

Kospi (South Korea), +0.52%.

Commodities and Bitcoin

While awaiting monetary policy decisions, the commodity market also remains volatile. Oil prices opened the day higher, even with the expectation that the Fed’s contractionary policy will reduce the growth of the global economy and this will impact demand in the medium and long term. The strengthening of the dollar is also a concern.

In China, the iron ore contract traded in Dalian due in January 2023, fell sharply by 3.06% today, to US$ 99.23. News of falling sales in the Chinese real estate market has cast doubt on demand. Even with the positive impact of the reduction of health restrictions in the country.

see quotes

WTI Oil, +0.54, at $86.19 a barrel;

Brent crude, up 0.63%, at $92.48 a barrel;

Iron Ore: -3.06 at $99.23;

Bitcoin is up 4.02% to $19,217 in the last 24 hours.

2. Schedule

Tuesday has few prominent indicators on the economic agenda. UK inflation expectations and new data on the current temperature of the US housing market, which may help to anchor some expectations.

In Brazil, attention to the speech by President Jair Bolsonaro at the opening of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will also meet with the UN secretary general, António Guterres, and with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participates virtually in the event of the 56th Convention of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) and attends the meeting of the Council of the Investment Partnerships Program

Check out Tuesday’s schedule:

Brazil

9:00 am – Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Opening of the General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

2:30 pm: Meeting of the Board of the Investment Partnerships Program (CPPI)

USA

9:30 am: New home construction and permit data (August)

9:55 am: Redbook Index, Retail Sales Growth (annual)

Europe

14:00: Speech by the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde

3. Economic news

Lawsuits are a threat of BRL 2.6 trillion for the Union

The fiscal risk calculated by the federal government for lawsuits brought against the Union has reached its most critical point in the last two years. According to the newspaper Economic value, are R$ 2.6 trillion of impact to the public coffers, according to balance updated in August. In relation to the previous estimate, closed in March, the increase was 66%. The value refers to processes whose chance of defeat in court has worsened in recent months or entered the radar of government concerns.

Guedes attributes bad projections for the economy to ‘political militants’

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said yesterday (19) in an interview with Rádio Guaíba that the negative forecasts for next year could come true if Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in second place in the polls, is not reelected.

Guedes also said that the bad projections for the economy in 2023 – due to increases in public spending to face Covid and to boost social benefits – are from “political militants”, who are making the “roll of doom”.

‘Latin America is falling apart’, says Guedes

Finally, at an Abimaq event, Guedes also stated that Latin America is falling apart, with populist policies, irresponsible from a fiscal point of view and courting authoritarianism.

“Latin America is falling apart with populist policies, irresponsible from a fiscal point of view, courting authoritarianism. It’s Venezuela’s path and they were putting Brazil on that path, towards a low-quality political system. We are seeing, from the beginning, Brazilian democracy is resilient,” she said.

According to Guedes, Brazil is an energy, food and geopolitical power. “Brazil is the only country that is in the BRICS and will join the OECD. Brazil is in both, recognized as a food potential in the world. Let’s believe in our country. We are already on the road to prosperity, just vote correctly,” he said.

4. Political news

New Ipec poll gives Lula hope of victory in the 1st round

The new round of the Ipec poll for the Presidency of the Republic, released this Monday (19) by Rede Globo, showed former President Lula (PT) with 47% of the voting intentions and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 31. %.

Compared to the institute’s previous survey, on September 12, Lula rose by 1 point and Bolsonaro remained at the same level. The margin of error is two percentage points up or down.

With that, the possibility of the election being decided in the first round, on October 2nd, rose again, since Lula reached 52% of the valid votes.

Electoral fund funds go to “ghost” candidacies

Candidates for positions in the Legislature in several states do not actually campaign, despite having received millions of dollars from the electoral fund.

With the requirement that 30% of resources be allocated to women who contest the elections, suspicions of “ghost candidates” fall mainly in relation to the way in which some parties fulfill the female quota.

A survey shows that 12 candidates who received BRL 5.8 million from their parties, but did not use social networks to publicize their names or distribute holy cards, even 12 days before the elections.

Covid: Brazil records 60 new deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is falling

Brazil recorded this Monday (19) 60 deaths from covid-19, bringing the total number of lives lost in the country to the coronavirus to 685,482. The moving average was 76 deaths, a number 27% lower than the calculation two weeks ago.

The country also recorded 6,972 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 34,636,731 infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data are from the press consortium that gathers information from the state Health Departments released daily until 8 pm.

5. Corporate Radar

Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3)

According to sources heard by the ReutersUsiminas wants to present a petition to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) against the decision that allowed CSN to obtain a stake greater than 5% in the company.

By determination of the antitrust agency, in 2014, CSN should sell 17% stake in Usiminas in five years, but at the end of that period, the company got another three years to complete the sale.

Now, CSN has once again asked for a waiver. Cade’s superintendent understood that there was no longer any need to sell the stake, as long as CSN does not vote at shareholders’ meetings. Currently, the company owns 12.9% of the capital of Usiminas.

Yduqs (YDUQ3)

The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$500 million. The debt securities will be issued on September 23, restricted to qualified investors, and are valid for five years.

Rossi Residential (RSID3)

Rossi Residencial informed, in a statement to the market, that it has filed a request for judicial reorganization with the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization of São Paulo.

