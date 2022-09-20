Students would have taken advantage of tests for group sex in the classroom

The complaint of the practice of group sex involving underage students from Colégio Pedro 2º, located on the Realengo campus, west of the city, has been investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.

The school is investigating whether students involved in alleged group sex within the school’s facilities took advantage of a moment of testing to practice the lewd act. The institution even alleged a decrease in staff and a loss in control and monitoring.

According to the unit’s director, Marcus Vinicius Pinheiro Costa, the students were taking tests in one of the buildings on campus when the alleged group sex would have occurred.

Costa testified at the 33rd DP (Realengo) on the afternoon of last Monday (19). According to the director, the school is following a procedural process to investigate the circumstances of what happened, which, if proven, could lead to the expulsion of students.

Also according to the college, the students would have used a dependency of the school unit that would be undergoing renovations. The case came to light after a series of comments on the internet and the circulation of an audio that even indicates the names of students.