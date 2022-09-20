Study points to two foods that help prevent the disease

A study by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, found two foods that can help prevent type 2 diabetes. the risk of developing the disease. The results of the work were published in the scientific journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

In contrast, the study data showed that consumption of red meat and processed meat increases the risk of triggering the condition by up to 30%.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of the disease and occurs when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin (the hormone that promotes the uptake of glucose from the blood into the body’s cells, maintaining normal blood sugar levels) or insulin. it produces does not work properly (low insulin sensitivity). Overweight and obesity are the main risk factors and the incidence of T2DM is expected to increase. Common complications include heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and circulatory problems that can lead to amputation of the foot.

For this work, the Italian scientists analyzed data from 13 previous scientific reviews, totaling 175 studies that sought to understand the relationship between the consumption of 12 foods of animal origin and the development of type 2 diabetes.

Among the foods analyzed in the studies are: red meat of the bovine, ovine and pork types; white meats such as chicken and turkey; processed meats such as bacon and sausages; and fish, full-fat and reduced-fat dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt, and eggs.

Looking at the data from the scientific reviews, the researchers noticed dairy had a tendency to increase protection against type 2 diabetes.

Consumption of 200g of milk per day (the equivalent of a 200ml glass daily) was associated with a 10% risk reduction; 200g per day of total dairy, at a risk reduction of 5%; and 200g of low-fat dairy, at a 3% reduction. Intake of 100g of yogurt daily was associated with a 6% reduction in risk. However, eating 30g of cheese and 200g of full-fat dairy every day had no effect on the risk of type 2 diabetes.

“Dairy products are rich in nutrients, vitamins and other bioactive compounds that can favorably influence glucose metabolism, sugar processing by the body. For example, whey proteins are known to modulate the increase in sugar levels in the blood after eating,” explained one of the study’s authors, Annalisa Giosuè, from the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery at the University of Naples Federico II, in a statement.

On the other hand, the daily consumption of 100g of red meat increased the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 22%, while 50g of ultra-processed meat a day was shown to be a habit that increased the chance of triggering the disease by 30%. The 50g serving of white meat also showed an increase, but only by 4%.

“There are several potential reasons for this. For example, red and processed meat are important sources of components such as saturated fatty acids, cholesterol and heme iron, all of which are known to promote chronic low-level inflammation and oxidative stress, which in turn , can reduce the sensitivity of cells to insulin. Processed meats also contain nitrates, nitrites and sodium which, among other adverse effects, can damage the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas”, Giosuè detailed.

“To reduce the risk of diabetes, consumption of red and processed meat should be restricted; moderate consumption of dairy products, milk and yogurt can be encouraged; moderate amounts of fish and eggs are allowed,” the study authors concluded.