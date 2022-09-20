Taís Araujo tries to impress daughter with celebrities she knows

Taís Araujo, 43, said he tries to impress his daughter Maria Antônia, 7, with the celebrities the actress knows. The artist said that both the girl and her son, João Vicente, 11, don’t care so much about her and Lázaro Ramos’ profession.

“We thought we’d keep them until the moment they ask to appear. But so far they haven’t. We’re going that way, and the kids are pretty happy that way, to be honest. Of course they know we’re public people, but I I’m just their mother. They don’t even care what we do, really!”, she began, in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

At that moment, the actress told about trying to impress her daughter by saying that she knows, for example, Iza and Gloria Groove. “Sometimes I try to impress them using people I know and they like. To Maria Antonia, I say ‘Did you know, Maria, that Iza is my friend?’. ‘Maria, I’m going to meet Gloria Groove!’ (laughs)”.

In the interview, Taís stated that the decision to be a mother was the most courageous attitude she made in her life. While facing the ups and downs of motherhood, the actress celebrates the life she chose to have with her family.

“The life I have today is the one I always wanted. To have two children, a family. I wasn’t crazy about it, no. But when I decided to have it, my will was very latent, true and strong”, she said. Is it over there.

The actress added: “I’m not going to say that my life is more peaceful than before, but it is very fulfilled by my children. They have changed me a lot. Everything I do and I want to do is very motivated by their arrival. when I feel sad about the mother I am, about motherhood itself, with all the weight that comes with it. It’s a lot of responsibility. But if they ask me if I want to have the life I had without children, I don’t want to, no” .

Racism is a topic that became a topic in her conversations with her children. Although João and Maria did not suffer an episode like that of the children of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, who were assaulted by a woman in Portugal, Taís believes that the approach to dialogue at home is important.

“Until now, I have never witnessed something like Giovanna witnessed. But I keep talking to children about the subject. Today, I speak, but it took me a while to get into this topic, because I didn’t want to take away from them the right to live a full childhood. I thought they didn’t have to know what wasn’t appropriate for their age. But we talk a lot to teach them how to defend themselves. This goes through several paths. Sometimes it’s verbalizing that they don’t like it. Sometimes it’s getting away from them. . Sometimes it’s talking to an adult who is close. Knowing how to defend yourself is important”, he pointed out.