Tatá Werneck talks about marijuana use and reveals promise to his grandmother

Tatá Werneck revealed on his Instagram a promise he made to his grandmother, Hermelinda Arguelhes, about the use of marijuana. It all started when the presenter was invited by an internet user to “smoke a joint”.

“Let’s smoke a joint?”, wrote a follower in the question box on Instagram. Tatá declined the invitation and explained:

“I keep joking that I’m a pothead, but I’ve never smoked in my life. I won’t even smoke. I promised my grandmother Denguinho, when I was very young, that I would never smoke. My way, which you think is marijuana, is my way of being!”.

Tatá called her grandmother Denguinho. Hermelinda died in December last year.