TC vs Empiricus: the CVM inquiry and the clown’s identity | Marketplace

The noisy feud between TC and Empiricus continues to drag on. After accusing Felipe Miranda’s analysis house of orchestrating the release of an apocryphal video with allegations of alleged irregularities committed by the rival, the company of Pedro Albuquerque and Rafael Ferri believes it has discovered the identity of the woman dressed as a clown that spread through WhatsApp. , causing damage to the TC’s actions.

A report signed by expert Ricardo Molina suggests that the woman in the video was a friend of Felipe Miranda and his wife, three sources told Pipeline. The discovery came after the Traders Club’s Western tactic — the company offered R$ 500,000 to anyone who took the clown — but it is still unclear whether the alleged identification originated in a complaint motivated by the financial stimulus.

The reports with the conclusions of the private investigation commissioned by the TC were delivered to the Federal Police and to BTG Pactual — the controller of Empiricus —, according to a recent report published by the website Poder 360. Empiricus already had access to the report.

“Empiricus states, categorically and with 100% certainty, that the person allegedly identified by the TC is not the clown in the respective video,” the analysis house said in a statement. Wanted, BTG did not comment. The TC also did not respond.

Behind the scenes, there is also a version war on the bank’s handling of the case, with sources pointing out that BTG’s compliance area would have already opened an internal investigation to determine Empiricus’ responsibility in the episode. (After the publication of this report, BTG decided to comment on the case, saying that there is no internal investigation on the subject.).

1 of 1 Dressed as a clown, a woman made complaints against the TC in an apocryphal video — Photo: Reproduction Dressed as a clown, a woman made complaints against the TC in an apocryphal video – Photo: Reproduction

While seeking the indictment of those responsible for the video with the Federal Police — the office of criminalist Pierpaolo Bottini advises the TC in the case — the company is also acting in the administrative sphere to investigate the alleged market manipulation with the company’s shares.

On August 5, TC lawyers filed a complaint with the CVM to investigate the performance of the analysis house and Vitreo — the former name of the Empiricus manager. To carry out the administrative process, the TC hired Otavio Yazbek, who was director of the sheriff of the Brazilian capital markets for five years, between 2009 and 2013.

On August 18, the CVM’s general superintendent, Alexandre Pinheiro dos Santos, launched an inquiry to investigate “a possible price manipulation” involving the TC’s shares.

“After a great effort to investigate the company, it was found that certain investment funds managed by Vitreo made use of unfounded recommendations from Empiricus – an analysis house of the same economic group – and, more recently, the dissemination of an apocryphal video that conveys the same defamatory allegations against TC, in order to obtain financial benefits from carrying out short selling operations with shares issued by TC”, reads the complaint by the TC representatives.

In the document, TC representatives also draw attention to the similarity between Miranda’s report defending the short and the arguments in the video. In the attachments to the complaint submitted to the CVM, the lawyers also present alleged dialogues that would have taken place between Empiricus partners on WhatsApp and Instagram.

In a note, Empiricus once again rejected the authenticity of these dialogues. “Empiricus reiterates that the information transmitted to the market by TC is false and that the company has no relationship with the aforementioned video. The alleged conversations between Caio Mesquita and Felipe Miranda never took place. The page presented by TC in the conference call does not store messages on the WhatsApp Web, which is enough to show the falsity of the information”.

The analysis house also argued that Vitreo funds “even reduced their short position days and weeks before the video was released. After the video was released, they did not trade the shares. This disqualifies any possible assumption or association with the attempt to manipulate Marketplace”.