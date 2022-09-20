Teenager confesses to raping and killing 11-year-old girl in Minas Gerais

Body of girl Suzana Rocha Silva to be veiled in Cachoeira de Paje (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks) A 16-year-old teenager was apprehended as the main suspect of having killed and raped the girl Suzana Rocha Silva, 11, in Cachoeira de Paje, in the Jequitinhonha Valley, this Sunday (18/9). The minor confessed to the crime and a Notice of Apprehension in Flagrante de Ato Infracional analogous to the crime of homicide was drawn up.

According to the Civil Police of Minas (PCMG), the teenager would have used his uncle’s car to pick up the girl when she was going to church, last Saturday night (9/17). Suzane’s body was found the following day, in the municipality of Cateriogongo, 17 km from Cachoeira de Paje.

In addition to the young man’s apprehension, the police recovered the used vehicle and two cell phones, the suspect’s and Suzana’s. Now, even with the confession, the PCMG police station in Pedra Azul, a city neighboring Cachoeira do Paje, continues to investigate the case.

remember the case

A relative of the girl, who was waiting for her on a nearby street, was worried about Suzana’s delay and called her mother. The two then began to look for her in the region, but without success.

The mother tried to talk to her daughter on the cell phone, but the call did not complete. The family even looked into a security camera on the street where Suzana should have passed, but she didn’t find her.

“At the moment she should have passed, a black car went and came back on the same street. We only identified the color. our main suspect”, said the aunt.