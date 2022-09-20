The 10 best and 10 worst schools in SC, according to IDEB ranking

The worst and best schools in Santa Catarina. The 2021 Basic Education Development Index (Ideb) ranking is out, which gives a grade to educational institutions throughout Brazil. The assessment, released on Friday (16) by the Ministry of Education, takes into account the pass rate and grade of the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb).

In the state, one public school stands out among the 100 best and it is from Joinville, North of Santa Catarina: the Escola Municipal Adolpho Bartsch (Joinville) which reached 8.4. In fact, Joinville has six among the ten best in the state.

Located in Pirabeiraba, Adolpho Bartsch serves 327 students from 1st to 5th grade, and has been featured since 2011 with the best rate in the state.

Among the worst, was José Boiteux’s EIEB Laklano, from the Vale do Itajaí region. Note: 3.7.

top 10 – early series

Adolpho Bartsch Municipal School (Joinville): 8.4

Pastor Hans Muller Municipal School (Joinville): 8.1

CIEF Integrated Center for Elementary Education (Iporã do Oeste): 8.1

EBM Immigrants (Concordia): 8.1

EM Prof. Virginia Soares (Joinville): 8.0

Bom Pastor Educational Center (Ituporanga): 8.0

São Roque Municipal School (Timbo): 7.9

Maria Magdalena Mazzolli Municipal School (Joinville): 7.9

Teacher Isabel Silveira Machado Municipal School (Joinville): 7.8

Teacher Laura Andrade Municipal School (Joinville): 7.8

10 worst – early series

EIEB Laklano (José Boiteux): 3.7

BSE Jurema Cavallazzi (Florianópolis): 4.0

EB Mun. Fernando B. Viegas de Amorim (Biguaçu): 4.2

EB Mun. dept. Joaquim Ramos (Imbituba): 4.2

IN Valmor Antunes Dos Santos (Capão Alto): 4.5

EBM Jose Jacinto Cardoso (Florianópolis): 4.5

Bom Jesus Municipal School (Itaiópolis): 4.5

BSE Marcolina Rodrigues Da Silva (Chapecó) – 4.6

EMEB Linus Joao Rech (Criciúma): 4.6

EMEB Prof. Belizaria Rodrigues (Lages): 4.6​

SC average – Initial grades – State is above the Brazilian average, as shown by the grades

Among elementary schools, Joinville also appears. The Carlos Heins Funke Municipal Agricultural School reached 7.4 in the index. In the overall ranking among the top 100, it ranked 81st. Ceará, with EEF Joaquim José Monteiro, came in first with a score of 9.1.

Carlos Heins Funke serves 325 students from 6th to 9th grade full-time and with pre-qualification in agriculture.

ELEMENTARY EDUCATION (FINAL YEARS)

top 10

Carlos Heins Funke Municipal Agricultural School (Joinville): 7.4

Military Police College Feliciano Nunes Pires – Pedro II Unit (Blumenau): 7.0

Pastor Hans Muller Municipal School (Joinville): 6.9

BSE São Bento (São Bento do Sul): 6.8

Mafra Municipality Education Center (Mafra): 6.7

Military Police College Feliciano Nunes Pires (Lages): 6.7

EM Prof Virginia Soares (Joinville): 6.7

EMEB Amizade Subdivision (Jaraguá do Sul): 6.7

Itaiópolis Educational Center (Itaiópolis): 6.7

BSE Feliciano Nunes Pires (Florianópolis): 6.6​

the 10 worst

Nucleated School Mun. Silva Paranhos (Rio das Antas): 3.4

Altos da Boa Vista Municipal Basic School (Bom Jardim da Serra): 3.5

BSE Prof Domingos da Costa Franco (Caçador): 3.5

Esc. of Ens. Fund dept. Walter Vicente Gomes (Tijucas): 3.5

BSE Prof Alda Hulse (Shark): 3.5

Nucleated School Mun. Santa Catarina (Lebon Régis): 3.6

Joao Fernando Sobral Educational Center (Porto União): 3.6

BSE Campos Verdes (Jaguaruna): 3.7

BSE Valentin Goncalves Ribeiro (Monte Castelo): 3.7

Erica Hasse Basic Education Center (Central Trombudo): 3.8​

SC average – Final years – better grades than the country

HIGH SCHOOL

top 10

BSE Mother Benvenuta (São João do Oeste):5.6

BSE Humberto Machado (Itapiranga): 5.6

BSE São Lourenço (Iporã do Oeste): 5.4

Cedup Padre Afonso Robl (São Bento do Sul): 5.4

BSE Raimundo Correa (Seara) – 5.3

BSE Prof. Luiz Sanches B. da Trindade (Xavantina): 5.2

BSE Frei Crespim (Gold) – 5.2

BSE Prof Cecilia Lotin (Barra Bonita) – 5.1

BSE Oscar Majolo (São Miguel da Boa Vista): 5.1

BSE Nicolau Schoenberger (Cunhataí) – 5.1​

the 10 worst

BSE Manoel Pereira de Medeiros (Urupema): 2.8

BSE Frederico Fendrich (São Bento do Sul): 3.2

EEB Dr. Guilherme Jose Missen (São Miguel do Oeste): 3.4

EEB Emilio Garrastazu Medici (Campo Erê): 3.5

BSE Francisco Altamir Wagner (Rio do Sul): 3.5

EEB Lebon Regis (Campo Alegre): 3.6

BSE Prof. Valesca Carmen Resk Parizotto (Chapecó): 3.6

BSE Antonio Milanez Netto (Criciúma): 3.6

BSE Orlando Bertoli (President Getúlio): 3.7

BSE Kyrana Lacerda (Vargeão): 3.7

SC average – High school x average Brazil

