The bad result of health plans in the second quarter

In the second quarter of 2022, operators of health insurance had the worst operating result in the historical series published by National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The companies recorded a loss of 4.4 billion reais. The data are from National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde)which represents 14 groups of health plan operators responsible for 41% of plan beneficiaries in the country.

In addition to the operating loss, the plans had a negative net result of 1.7 billion reais. According to FenaSaúde, Brazilian supplementary health is in a worrying process of financial deterioration, as a result of the overload inherited from the pandemic and structural changes “which will make assistance continually more expensive”.

The federation points out that the accident rate of medical-hospital plans, one of the most important indicators of supplementary health, was 91.7% in the period. The accumulated for the year is already 88.8%. The loss ratio shows the relationship between the operators’ revenues and the payments made by the plans for exams, consultations, hospitalizations, medications and surgeries.

