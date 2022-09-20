The cost-benefit of Elizabeth II’s funeral for candidate Bolsonaro – Luiz Carlos Azedo

President Jair Bolsonaro went to London for the queen’s funeral, to whom he paid condolences (photo: Jonathan Harrow/Pool/AFP)

“The polls will tell you whether it was worth the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michele at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took on the connotation of opportunistic electoral action. Strictly speaking, it would be a gesture of great courtesy, all the more so because a rite of passage in which King Charles III was simultaneously consecrated as his successor. But there would be the election campaign excuse not to go, which would be perfectly acceptable. The Brazilian president is not a rising star in international politics, especially in the West, nor was he a family guest of honor.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was predictable news, but it was unexpected. She seemed eternal, especially after thousands of memes on social media extolling her longevity. However, death is always a fact with great power of irradiation and repercussion, despite its predictability, because you only die once. Death concentrates and highlights all the events of a life. This is further highlighted by the long duration of the funerals, followed in real time by the international media for 10 days. Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, heading a monarchy that knew how to manage the decline of the British Empire and, allied with the United States, maintained its international influence after decolonization.

Queen Elizabeth’s life serves as a paradigm for all European courts, with which she maintained strong family ties, and she went through all the international crises of Post World War II. There was no doubt that his funeral would be a major media event, if at all because it rescued a sophisticated funeral ritual, which had not been seen since the death of his father, King George VI, in 1952, reiterating the fascination exercised by the aristocracy with to the British people.

However, Bolsonaro dropped the ball when he spoke to supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London. It would be just another head of state to honor the funeral, whose ceremonial gave much more importance to the British royal family and European royalty than to the politicians representing the republican regimes, ghosts that haunt King Charles III and his descendants. The negative repercussions of Bolsonaro’s meeting with his supporters with the international media reverberated in Brazil, an effect exactly the opposite of what the President of the Republic expected, when traveling to the United Kingdom.

Questioned by the press, as usual, Bolsonaro reacted angrily: “Do you think I came here to do politics? For God’s sake, I won’t answer you. Don’t have a decent question? It compares Brazil with the rest of the world,” he said. But he mixed the death of Queen Elizabeth II with politics and the elections in Brazil: “Everyone will have a final judgment. Judgment will be for your actions and omissions. Everyone who worked against his neighbor or who omitted himself, at the time he could help, according to the scriptures, for those who believe, will have his verdict. And there are no people there – like some of the Supreme, will say that I’m criticizing the Supreme – to ‘uncondemn’ a person and make him eligible”, he said.

Earlier, when talking to supporters, Bolsonaro had also attacked former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), his main opponent, who leads polls on voting intentions: “How is Europe next to Brazil? Is there a threat of hunger here? Empty shelf, price increase… Why the insistence on wanting to put a thief back in the Presidency? Does anyone think it’s wonderful to be president? Put a thief, with all that gang, in the Presidency”.

In a chronicle entitled Semitica dos Ritos Fnebres, published in the book Banalogias (Objetiva), the carioca philosopher Francisco Bosco makes very interesting considerations about death and funerals. According to him, any corpse contains within itself all the dynamics of the sublime: neither “being” nor “being”, neither “subject” nor “object”. Bosco explains: “The corpse is no longer life, but neither is death in its condition of veiled certainty or abstract fatality. The corpse is living death. Now, living death, before us living, is precisely the experience of the sublime.”

The wake would be an experience of the sublime; the condolences queue, a kind of rite of collective compensation for the loss. “In the first place, the pain itself is offered, as if to bring about a fraternity, the community of brothers and sisters through loss. Crying over the loss of the dead also pays homage to him: praise addressed to those who are immediately close to the dead as a compensation”, explains Bosco. It seems that President Bolsonaro did not understand the spirit of the thing at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Politically, the worst of it. Bolsonaro has a strange relationship with death. I have given numerous proofs of this. During the COVID-19 pandemic, which yesterday registered a total of 685,000 deaths, he did not show the slightest empathy with the victims’ families, not even during the crisis in hospitals in Manaus, when dozens of people died from lack of oxygen and were buried in a shallow grave. It raises doubts about the electoral cost-benefit of going to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.