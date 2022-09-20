The Dragon House | Actress talks about Rhaenyra’s betrayal

In an interview with Variety, actress Emily Carey, who played the younger version of Alicent in House of the Dragon, commented on Rhaenyra’s betrayal of her character on the series.

“She goes through so many emotions at once. It’s a mixture of feelings. These are things that connect. Alicent showed Rhaenyra her emotional vulnerability, letting her see a part of her that she doesn’t show anyone else.”

“Alicent is very focused on her duty, through and through. It is always a question of what is her duty and what is in her heart.”

“I’m glad I showed her how she became this fearless woman. I think the scene is a big turning point in the series.”

SEE MORE

The script and production of The Dragon’s House were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are in the main cast.

based on the book Fire & Bloodthe series serves as a spinoff of Game of Thrones which tells the story of the civil war generated by the dispute for the Iron Throne, better known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra vie for the throne after the death of their father, Viserys I.

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.