The Dragon House | Intimacy coordinator responds to Bean’s criticisms

Miriam Luciathe privacy coordinator for The Dragon’s House, countered recent statements by Sean Bean (star of game of Thronesthe series that led to the production of HBO) in which he was critical of the profession, a recent addition to movie sets following the #MeToo movement.

Intimacy coordinators are responsible for ensuring the safety and comfort of actors and the rest of the crew during the filming of sex scenes, nudity or any other intimate nature. For Bean, however, the intervention of these professionals “take away spontaneity” of the actor’s work.

“When he said that, I thought about the very nature of what we do as actors.“, countered Lucia in an interview with Deadline. “We always have to pretend we’re doing it for the first time, we always have to suggest spontaneity where it doesn’t exist. You have a script, so you’re not improvising those words. Your job is to make it look spontaneous.“.

Lucia stated that “love Sean Bean as an actor“, but continued: “I just think he’s a certain age, and he’s been in this industry for a while… Maybe his experience with an Intimacy Coordinator was bad. I don’t think my work gets in the way of the creative process, I think it even helps to make it bloom”.

“Once you know what each actor is willing to do, in terms of touch and consent, and what the agreed-upon moves of the scene are, you can add emotion to it. You can find your freedom within that, because you’re not always in the dark, trying to find the limits of what you can do.“, he explained.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. You showrunners from the first season are Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones), who recently left production.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and streaming HBO Max.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.