The Farm 14’s First Fire Trial tests pawns’ agility and marksmanship – The Farm 14

This Monday (19), the first Fireproof of this season of The farm. The pawns participating in the dynamic will need cooperation, agility and aim to overcome the challenge.

Before starting the dynamic, Galisteu warns the confined that the captain of the team that loses is guaranteed a spot in the dreaded Baia. Soon after, the competitors draw the two commanders from the fire chests. Then, each leader chooses seven helpers to form the opposing team.

At the end of the division, the four pawns that were not chosen lose their chance to participate in the test. Remembering that the Farmer does not participate.

They will have to fulfill three challenges based on redneck expressions. Each stage will be played by both teams simultaneously. The captain chooses the pawns that will represent the team.

The winning group gains an advantage in the next challenge, and the third stage enshrines the winning team.

Who goes to the Bay? In addition to the captain of the team that loses, he will have to pull one more, who pulls another, respectively, until the quartet of “baieiros” is closed. The only ones who can’t be chosen are: the Farmer and the captain of the winning team, who owns the much-desired lantern.

