“The fear of Flamengo is…”; Mengão’s star condition is exposed, chance of injury comes to light and reaches the ‘ears’ of the Nation

Between absences, suspended and summoned, Flamengo will have eight absences in the next round of the Brasileirão Série A. For the 28th round of the competition organized by the CBF, the team led by coach Dorival Júnior faces Fortaleza, on the night of next Wednesday (28), at 19h (Brasilia time), in Castelão.

Six players were called up to their respective teams. Are they: Vidal, Pulgar, Arrascaeta, Varela, Everton and Pedro. Due to the expulsions in Fla x Flu, Marinho and Cebolinha are out. In addition to those mentioned, Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are recovering from injuries. One specific situation has kept the committee awake at night.

Arrasca has been suffering from a discomfort in the pubis, which requires a lot of attention from the DM. Last year, shirt 14 came back from Uruguay with a physique far from 100% and this raises concern for this FIFA Date. Dorival explained the athlete’s departure from the derby: “I took Arrascaeta out because the forecast was for just one time and he played a little longer. He asked. He has a little annoyance and we don’t want it to get worse.” said.

ESPN brings what is the biggest fear of the Dearest, reinforcing even more what happened last season and what no flamengo player wants to happen now: “Flamengo’s fear is that the scenario will repeat itself, with Arrascaeta aggravating the situation in Uruguay in the same way that it happened last year and have little time to recover the shirt 14”, highlighted the publication.

The 28-year-old Uruguayan is one of Mengão’s main stars. A pillar of Dorival Jr.’s midfield, the gringo is a darling of the Flamenguista Nation. To be without the foreigner for the dispute of the finals that Fla is inserted is out of the question. The Club is watching every step of Arrascaeta, who will be available to Diego Alonso for the friendlies against Iran and Canada.